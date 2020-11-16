The man J. J. Rawlings

Late Jerry John Rawlings

The bible says, in Ecclesiastes 7:8 that, ‘better is the end of a thing than the beginning thereof: and the patient in spirit is better than the proud in spirit.’

Rawlings had fought a good fight, he had finished his course and had kept the faith.



Rawlings was not a saint, and neither was he a devil. He was a human-like any one of us. We may have our own judgement about him but the creator of heaven and earth who created him and judges us from our hearts has the final say. Despite his shortfalls, he was a good man with many qualities. And God loves him. You may love him or hate him, but you cannot do without him. In his last days on earth he became so close to the sitting president of our country. The two had a tempestuous relationship in the past. Nobody took time to find out why these two personalities became friends in the later days. Their newfound love was divine because God was the reason and it was for the unity of our great nation, Ghana as well.



If NDC had won the 2016 election, only God knew what they would have done to Rawlings and Akuffo Addo. Thank God they lost.



Proverbs 16:7 says, ‘when a man’s ways please the Lord, He makes even his enemies to be at peace with him.’ God finds favour with the current president based on his response to the verdict of the court on the 2012 election petition. President Akuffo Addo proved that no life can be lost because of power to govern. Rawlings and Akuffo Addo love Ghana from their hearts and they wanted prosperity for its people. God, therefore, brought them together for the common good of Ghana.



The new NDC is not happy about that relationship. Meanwhile, the new NDC had abandoned him before the 2016 election and everyone in Ghana was a witness to that. They even said they will win an election without Rawlings. After their historic humiliating defeat, they got to know that the NDC is Rawlings and Rawlings is NDC. But it was too late for them. The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone.

I just wanted Ghanaians to know that Rawlings died at the right time. There was no better time than this. If Rawlings had lived for the next 30 days, his legacy would have been wiped out from Ghana. The praises we are hearing today would not have come. His death is reminding us that he is not part of the new NDC. The evil the new NDC is planning for the forthcoming election is so obvious that should that happen, Rawlings was going to be blamed for everything because he was the founder of the NDC. Good people die before their time and nobody understands.



The flagbearer of the new NDC told us they are number one in unleashing violent because of their revolutionary background. Everyone knows Rawlings is not a violent person. Rawlings is a brave and a confident person who liked to say it the way he felt and saw it. He was a man of peace. The fact that he came through coup d’état did not mean he was a violent person.



A book was written by one of his appointees, Prof. Ahwoi to destroy his legacy while he was still alive. The book was endorsed and forwarded by the running mate, Prof. Naana Jane of the new NDC. These are the people who want to govern our country on the ticket of the NDC. And Naana Jane thinks that that is the way to go. God bless them. Bear in that professorship does not guarantee common sense. You cannot fight against your source of power. Can you imagine that young guys in the party were trained to talk back at the founder? Let the new NDC stop the crocodile tears.



Why do you think the president, Akuffo Addo was the first to hear Rawlings illness? Because they were in constant contact. And when he died, the president must hear first. Stop condemning the president and face the shame you publicly inflict on yourself.



I am still proud of the former MP, Mr. Abodakpui Dan for the maturity he showed before and during the burial of the mother of Rawlings. He said to Nana Addo, ‘when you heard the death of Rawlings’ mother, you were not in town but you called your BROTHER, Rawlings immediately…’ During the funeral at Keta, l saw and heard Rawlings say, the NDC guys left him among the opposition in Accra for the state funeral. He was about to add another statement when Dan Abodakpui sent him a signal. The new NDC should thank Dan otherwise they would have received their last boom before his death.

Mr. Dan Abodakpui, every role you played was still for national unity. We are all one family no matter what. Politics cannot divide us.



Rawlings publicly said the corruption his party was involved in between 2012 and 2016 was 1000 times more than what the generals he executed were involved in. This was a statement of admission of regret. And for Rawlings’ party to ask for more that GHC400,000 for presidential primaries was also a betrayal to the 1979 revolution. All these were also his worries. Where were the poor he was fighting for? The new NDC should not forget; the crowd that is following you today was established by the Rawlingses and the cadres. When the crowd comes to know the truth, the new NDC will know its level. You may win the election but that is not the end of life. Posterity will judge us all.



I am by this article advising Dr. Zanetor Rawlings to quit politics now for the sake of his father. Please go back to the hospital to continue your profession. Come back to politics after some years if that is your passion. Remember that cadres and those who are close to your father are not involved in the campaign this time. Why? That is why God must take your father at this time to save him from the hands of the unseen. When you are in the spirit, you will understand the things of the spirit and when you are in the flesh, you understand the things of the flesh.



In my next writeup, l will give you the biblical interpretation of the 4 Johns who ruled our nation. Before l end, l wish to advise my fellow Voltarians to be careful. There are wolves in sheep clothing. I saw all these coming long ago.



Rawlings is telling the world that he is no longer part of the new NDC. When they do good, they do it for themselves. When they do bad, they do it for themselves.

We love you, Rawlings but Your creator loves you most.



Ghana will forever remember you.



Rest In Peace.