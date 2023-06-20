The men NPP promised Ghana: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana's current vice president

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Prior to the 2016 elections in Ghana, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presented a slate of men and experts whom they claimed were best placed to change the fortunes of the country. One of the most prominent figures was Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, an economist with an enviable academic and professional economics record.

Bawumia was touted as a saviour who would use his expertise to save Ghana from poverty and free the country from the need to borrow money from the international community.



Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia Ghana’s current Vice President, having been elected alongside President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. Prior to his entry into politics, Bawumia had a distinguished career in academia and economics. He holds a PhD in Economics from Simon Fraser University in Canada and has worked as a consultant for the World Bank, the African Development Bank, and the International Monetary Fund.



As Vice President, Bawumia has been tasked with overseeing Ghana’s economic management and has championed several initiatives aimed at boosting economic growth and development. One of his signature initiatives is the government’s digitization agenda, which seeks to leverage technology to improve service delivery and create jobs. He has also been a vocal advocate for fiscal discipline and has pledged to reduce Ghana’s reliance on borrowing.



However, despite these promises, Ghana’s economy has underperformed under Bawumia’s watch. According to a report by Fitch Solutions, Ghana’s economy will underperform in 2023 and 2024, with GDP growth projected to be below 5%.



Bawumia’s much-touted economic model, the "One District, One Factory" program, has failed to create the promised jobs and boost economic growth. His inability to manage the banking crisis, despite being a chief architect, has led to the loss of jobs and investments.

Bawumia’s failures have not gone unnoticed, and he has faced criticism from various quarters.



According to a report by The Fourth Estate, Bawumia has failed to deliver on his promises and has been dubbed a “religious nomad” who is unfit to become President. Former NPP MP, Kwame Asafo-Adjei, has also called on Bawumia to stay away from the NPP Presidential race, citing his failure to deliver on his promises.



Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is lacing his boots to replace Nana Akuffo Addo as the NPP’s Presidential candidate. But I am unsure if the man that was presented as a saviour that will use his expertise to save Ghana from poverty and free the country from the need to borrow money from the international community is ready to lead Ghana.



Bawumia has failed the litmus test after almost eight years in Government. Under his watch, Ghana’s economy is currently the worst-performing one in West Africa, and Bawumia has not been able to deliver on his promises. It is time for the NPP to take responsibility for their failures and to give way for the Centre-left to offer a new vision for Ghana's future, one that is grounded in reality and not in empty promises.



Ghana deserves better, and it is time for the country to be led by competent men and women who have a clear vision for the country's growth and development.