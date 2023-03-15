The military brutality against the people of Ashaiman is an affront to the rule of law

File photo

The recent events that unfolded in Ashaiman, have left many people horrified and deeply concerned. The military's actions against civilians in the area have been described as nothing short of brutal, with reports of beatings, intimidation, and even whipping. Such actions are a clear affront to the rule of law and should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

The rule of law is a fundamental principle of any democratic society. It ensures that all citizens are equal before the law and that the law applies equally to all, regardless of their status or position. It is the foundation of justice and fairness, and it is what separates democracies from authoritarian regimes.



In Ashaiman, however, the rule of law has been seriously undermined. The military's actions have created an environment of fear and intimidation, with civilians afraid to speak out or even leave their homes. Such an action taken by the military has become a scar on the conscience of the people This is unacceptable in a democratic society, and those responsible for these actions must be held accountable.



The military's role is to protect and defend the country and its citizens, but this does not give them the right to act with impunity. They must abide by the law and respect the rights of civilians. When they fail to do so, they undermine the very democracy they are supposed to be protecting.

The events in Ashaiman also highlight the need for greater accountability and transparency in Ghana's security forces. The military must be held to the same standards as civilians when it comes to human rights violations. They must be subject to independent investigations, and those responsible for abuses must be brought to justice.



The government of Akufo-Addo has a responsibility to ensure that the rule of law is upheld and that its citizens are protected from abuses of power. It must take decisive action to address the situation in Ashaiman and to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.



In conclusion, the military's actions in Ashaima are a clear affront to the rule of law and a threat to democracy. Akufu-Addo government must take swift action to hold those responsible accountable and to ensure that the rights of citizens are protected. Only then can we be sure that such abuses of power will not occur again in the future.