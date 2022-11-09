The myth that the NPP and NDC are the same should not be accepted by Ghanaians

Many Ghanaians, particularly some in the Diaspora, frequently assert that the NPP and the NDC are the same and are one political party. I don't believe it to be the case since individuals who claim that are misinterpreting the English phrase "the same."
First off, there is a significant distinction between an umbrella and an elephant since the National Democratic Congress' flag symbol is an umbrella and the New Patriotic Party's is an elephant. The NDC and the NPP are not equal, as this article shall demonstrate.
There is no place for any educated Ghanaian to claim that John Mahama and Akufo Addo are the same when it comes to leadership and development intelligence, considering that corruption is still one of the difficult issues affecting the vulnerable in African nations, including Ghana. After the beloved John Atta-Mills passed away, Mahama, who had been vice president, took over as president of Ghana.
The accomplishments of John Mahama in Ghana are listed below, and they were made just four years into his presidency and before the NDC government lost power in 2016.
1) Building the Elmina Fish Processing Factory
2) Renovating the Komenda Sugar Factory
3) Construction CIMAF Cement Factory.
4) Rehabilitation of GIHOC Shoe factory in Kumasi.
5) Takoradi Port Expansion Project.
6) Tema Port Expansion Project
7) Tamale Teaching Hospital Rehabilitation and Expansion Project.
8) Construction Legon Teaching Hospital.
9) The construction NHIS Tamale Office
10) The construction of Upper West Regional Hospital.
11) The construction of over 100 Community Day SHSs.
The Establishment of the University of Health Allied Sciences.
13) The construction of numerous CHPS compounds.
14) Construction of several Polyclinics.
15) The construction of Millennium City Schools in Accra.
16) The Tamale Airport Rehabilitation and Upgrading Project.
17) Kumasi Airport Expansion and the construction of Ho the Airport.
18) The construction of Nkrumah Circle Interchange.
19) The construction of Aworshie Pokuase Road.
20) The Development Corridor, Takoradi Met.
21) The New Asphalt Road; Yamoransa – Elubo Road Rehabilitation.
22) The expansion and Asphalting of all major roads in Accra.
23. The construction of the Burma Camp interchange and Giffard Roads
24) The construction of Teshie – Nungua Bush Road.
25) The construction of the Aflao Metro Mass Terminal.
26) The Mampong Water Supply Rehabilitation and Expansion Project.
27) The Wa Water Supply Expansion Project.
28) The Kibi 5- Town Water Treatment Plant.
29) The Akwapim Water Project.
30) The Teshie Desalination Water Plant Project.
31) The Kpong Water Expansion Project.
32) The Pungu Solar Energy Project.
33) The Atuabo Gas Plant.
34) The construction Atuabo Free Port.
35) The extension of Electricity to 22 communities in Tamale South.
36) The extension of Electricity to 54 Communities in Mampong.
38) The Takoradi Sea Defence Project, Jita Tokor and Ada Foah Sea Defence Projects.
39) The construction of the Cape Coast Sports Stadium Complex.
40) The construction of the NCA Tamale Office.
41) The construction Kajetia Market Complex in Kumasi.
42) The construction of the Tamale Market Complex.
43) The construction of the Kotokuraba Market in Cape Coast.
44) The construction Military Hospital in Kumasi.
45) The Expansion of Ridge Hospital in Accra.
46) The Expansion of Police Hospital in Accra.
47) The construction of Kumasi Roads and Drainage Expansion Project.
48) The construction of the Ho Market Complex
49) The construction of the 695km Eastern Corridor Roads.
50) The construction of Fufulso-Sawla road.
51) The construction of 800-kilometre Fibre Optic ICT Backbone.
52) The Gye Nyame, and the Volta Basin oil blocks exploration projects.
53) The successful implementation of the deregulation of petroleum products.
54) The construction 225 MW power barge to help in solving the energy crisis.
55) The Ameri power project to increase electricity generation capacity.
56) The Asogli Thermal expansion project.
57) The modernized Kotoka International Airport
58) The Rehabilitated Job six-hundred (600) to house Parliamentarians.
59) The constructed multi-court building in Accra
60) Saglime Housing Project
123 COMMUNITY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOLS PROJECT
S/N REGION DISTRICT LOCATION
1 Ashanti Obuasi Municipal, Kwanenakwa
2 Ashanti Adansi North, Fumso
3 Ashanti Bosomtwe, Oyoko
4 Ashanti Sekyere Afram Plains Drobonso
5 Ashanti Adansi South Adansi Apagya
6 Ashanti Atwima Mponua Adobewora
7 Brong Ahafo Tano South Derma
8 Brong Ahafo Pru Abease
9 Brong Ahafo Banda Banda Ahenkro
10 Brong Ahafo Kintampo South Anyima
11 Brong Ahafo Techiman North Krobo
12 Brong Ahafo Dormaa Municipal Danyame
13 Brong Ahafo Asunafo North Kasapin
14 Central Gomoa East Gomoa Gyaman
15 Central Agona East Agona Duakwa
16 Central KEEA Ntranoa
17 Central Awutu Senya Awutu Bawjiase
18 Central Upper Denkyira West Diaso
19 Central Upper Denkyira East Kyekyewere
20 Central Agona West Agona Abodom
21 Central Ekumfi Otuam
22 Eastern Upper West Akim Nyanoa
23 Eastern Denkyembour Takrowasi
24 Eastern Kwahu West Fodoa Nkwakaw
25 Eastern Lower Manya Oborpah
26 Eastern Afram Plains(Kwahu North) Mem-Chemfre
27 G. Accra Ashiaman Michel Camp Community 22
28 Northern Bunkpurugu Yunyoo Bunkpurugu Namong
29 Northern Kpandai Jambuai
30 Northern Bole Bamboi
31 Northern Saboba Wapuli
32 Northern Nanumba South Nakpayili
33 Upper East Bawku West Sapeliga
34 Upper East Talensi Yamiriga
35 Upper East Builsa South Kanjarga-Jiningsa
36 Upper East Kassena-Nankana West Paga Navio
37 Upper West Lambussie Lambussie
38 Upper West Wa West Dorimon
39 Upper West Sissala West Zini
40 Volta Krachi Ntsumuru Chinderi
41 Volta Akatsi South Avenorpeme
42 Volta Nkwanta North Damanko
43 Volta Nkwanta South Nkwanta
44 Volta North Tongu Volo
45 Volta Biakoye Kwamekrom Abornukope
46 Western Nzema East Bamiankor
47 Western Ahanta West Sankor
48 Western Amenfi West Samreboi
49 Western Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Chirano
50 Western Sefwi Wiawso Sefwi Asafo
51 Ashanti Ejura Sekyedumase Ejura
52 Ashanti Ahafo Ano North Manfo
53 Ashanti Asokore Manpong Parkuso
54 Ashanti Asante Akim South Banka
55 Brong Ahafo Nkronza South Donkro-Nkwanta
56 Brong Ahafo Dormaa West Nkwantaso
57 Brong Ahafo Techiman Muncipal Gyarko Techiman
58 Brong Ahafo Jaman North Duadaso No. II
59 Brong Ahafo Jaman South Adamsu
60 Brong Ahafo Wenchi Municipal Buoku
61 Central Mfantsiman Kobina Ansa
62 Central Efutu Attietu
63 Central Ejumako Enyan Essiam Enyanmaim
64 Central Twifo Heman Lower Denkyira Twifo Hemang
65 Eastern Birim North Nyafoman /Amuna Praso
66 Eastern West Akyem Osenase
67 Eastern Atiwa Abomoso
68 Eastern Upper Manya Krobo Sekesua
69 Eastern Yilo Krobo Apersua
70 Eastern Kwaebibrem Akyim Takyiman
71 G. Accra Ledzokuku krowor North West Teshie-Lekma
72 G. Accra Tema Metro Lashibi
73 G. Accra Ada East Kasseh-Ada
74 G. Accra Ada West Koluedor
75 G. Accra Weija Municipal (Ga South) Obom
76 G. Accra Ga West Ga-Odumase
77 Northern Nanumba North Bincheratanga
78 Northern West Mamprusi Nasia
79 Northern East Gonja Salaga Kpalbe
80 Northern Yendi Municipal Wal-Yapala
81 Northern Zabzugu Sabare
82 Northern East Mamprusi Langbinsi
83 Upper East Garu Tempane Salugu
84 Upper East Builsa North Wiaga
85 Upper East Bolga East (Bolgatanga) Gambigo
86 Upper East Nabdam (Tongo) Nangodi-Sakote Junction
87 Upper East Bongo Azeem-Namoo
88 Upper West Lawra Boo
89 Upper West Jirapa Konzokala
90 Upper West Sissala East Wellembelle
91 Upper West Nadowli Kaleo Naro
92 Volta Krachi West Osramanae
93 Volta Agotime-Ziope Ziope
94 Volta Ketu South Agblekpui-Aflao
95 Volta South Tongu Agave Afedume
96 Western Bodi Amoaya
97 Western Juaboso Asempaneye-Breman
98 Western Tarkwa Nsuem Muncipal Nsuem
99 Western Prestea Huni Valley Aboso
100 Western Sekondi Takoradi Assakae
101 Ashanti Kumasi Metropolis Agric Nzema
102 Ashanti Offinso North Asuoso
103 Ashanti Ahafo Ano South Adugyama
104 Brong Ahafo Sene East Bassa
105 Brong Ahafo Kintampo North Municipal New longoro
106 Brong Ahafo Atebubu Amantin New Konkrompe
107 Central Awutu Senya East Municipal Ofaakor-Kasoa
108 Eastern Kwahu Afram Plains South Maame Krobo
109 Eastern Ayensuano Aneum-Apapam
110 Greater Accra Kpone Katamanso Katamanso
111 Greater Accra Adenta Municipal Frafraha
112 Greater Accra Ga East Municipal Kwabenya
113 Northern Mion Sang
114 Northern North Gonja Daboya
115 Northern Gonja Central Mpaha
116 Upper East Pusiga Tambilgu
117 Upper East Binduri Zulugu
118 Upper West Wa East Logu
119 Volta Adaklu Abuadi &Tsrefe
120 Volta Krachi East Yawbram
121 Western Wassa Amenfi Central Manso
122 Western Bia East Adabokrom
123 Western Sefwi Akontombra Nsawora Edumafua
I should give credit to Awake News, where I discovered this data. More importantly, we shouldn't overlook the fact that the John Mahama administration left numerous projects unfinished.
Ghanaians can assist me in remembering the accomplishments of the current president, Nana Akufo-Addo, as I am unable to recall anything other than "Free Education, which is already in crisis, tampering with the nation's history to fit his incompetent and tribal family, cutting sods for the beginning of projects than any president in Ghana's political history, yet you can't find those projects being built, accruing huge debt on the country without accountability, increasing and upgrading corruption.
The successes of Akufo Addo don't stop there; they also include a rise in crime in Ghana, an increase in unemployment, and the collapse of the economy amid currency depreciation. By separating the populace and selecting corrupt judges for the Supreme Court, he furthered tribalism and made the court one of Ghana's most corrupt and worthless institutions.
This made it simple for journalists and politicians to commit theft without being arrested and instead allowed them to continue working for the government.