The myth that the NPP and NDC are the same should not be accepted by Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

Many Ghanaians, particularly some in the Diaspora, frequently assert that the NPP and the NDC are the same and are one political party. I don't believe it to be the case since individuals who claim that are misinterpreting the English phrase "the same."

First off, there is a significant distinction between an umbrella and an elephant since the National Democratic Congress' flag symbol is an umbrella and the New Patriotic Party's is an elephant. The NDC and the NPP are not equal, as this article shall demonstrate.



There is no place for any educated Ghanaian to claim that John Mahama and Akufo Addo are the same when it comes to leadership and development intelligence, considering that corruption is still one of the difficult issues affecting the vulnerable in African nations, including Ghana. After the beloved John Atta-Mills passed away, Mahama, who had been vice president, took over as president of Ghana.



The accomplishments of John Mahama in Ghana are listed below, and they were made just four years into his presidency and before the NDC government lost power in 2016.



1) Building the Elmina Fish Processing Factory



2) Renovating the Komenda Sugar Factory



3) Construction CIMAF Cement Factory.



4) Rehabilitation of GIHOC Shoe factory in Kumasi.



5) Takoradi Port Expansion Project.



6) Tema Port Expansion Project



7) Tamale Teaching Hospital Rehabilitation and Expansion Project.



8) Construction Legon Teaching Hospital.



9) The construction NHIS Tamale Office



10) The construction of Upper West Regional Hospital.



11) The construction of over 100 Community Day SHSs.



The Establishment of the University of Health Allied Sciences.



13) The construction of numerous CHPS compounds.



14) Construction of several Polyclinics.



15) The construction of Millennium City Schools in Accra.



16) The Tamale Airport Rehabilitation and Upgrading Project.



17) Kumasi Airport Expansion and the construction of Ho the Airport.



18) The construction of Nkrumah Circle Interchange.



19) The construction of Aworshie Pokuase Road.



20) The Development Corridor, Takoradi Met.



21) The New Asphalt Road; Yamoransa – Elubo Road Rehabilitation.



22) The expansion and Asphalting of all major roads in Accra.



23. The construction of the Burma Camp interchange and Giffard Roads



24) The construction of Teshie – Nungua Bush Road.



25) The construction of the Aflao Metro Mass Terminal.



26) The Mampong Water Supply Rehabilitation and Expansion Project.



27) The Wa Water Supply Expansion Project.



28) The Kibi 5- Town Water Treatment Plant.



29) The Akwapim Water Project.



30) The Teshie Desalination Water Plant Project.



31) The Kpong Water Expansion Project.



32) The Pungu Solar Energy Project.



33) The Atuabo Gas Plant.



34) The construction Atuabo Free Port.



35) The extension of Electricity to 22 communities in Tamale South.



36) The extension of Electricity to 54 Communities in Mampong.

38) The Takoradi Sea Defence Project, Jita Tokor and Ada Foah Sea Defence Projects.



39) The construction of the Cape Coast Sports Stadium Complex.



40) The construction of the NCA Tamale Office.



41) The construction Kajetia Market Complex in Kumasi.



42) The construction of the Tamale Market Complex.



43) The construction of the Kotokuraba Market in Cape Coast.



44) The construction Military Hospital in Kumasi.



45) The Expansion of Ridge Hospital in Accra.



46) The Expansion of Police Hospital in Accra.



47) The construction of Kumasi Roads and Drainage Expansion Project.



48) The construction of the Ho Market Complex



49) The construction of the 695km Eastern Corridor Roads.



50) The construction of Fufulso-Sawla road.



51) The construction of 800-kilometre Fibre Optic ICT Backbone.



52) The Gye Nyame, and the Volta Basin oil blocks exploration projects.



53) The successful implementation of the deregulation of petroleum products.



54) The construction 225 MW power barge to help in solving the energy crisis.



55) The Ameri power project to increase electricity generation capacity.



56) The Asogli Thermal expansion project.



57) The modernized Kotoka International Airport



58) The Rehabilitated Job six-hundred (600) to house Parliamentarians.



59) The constructed multi-court building in Accra



60) Saglime Housing Project



123 COMMUNITY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOLS PROJECT



S/N REGION DISTRICT LOCATION



1 Ashanti Obuasi Municipal, Kwanenakwa



2 Ashanti Adansi North, Fumso



3 Ashanti Bosomtwe, Oyoko



4 Ashanti Sekyere Afram Plains Drobonso



5 Ashanti Adansi South Adansi Apagya



6 Ashanti Atwima Mponua Adobewora



7 Brong Ahafo Tano South Derma



8 Brong Ahafo Pru Abease



9 Brong Ahafo Banda Banda Ahenkro



10 Brong Ahafo Kintampo South Anyima



11 Brong Ahafo Techiman North Krobo



12 Brong Ahafo Dormaa Municipal Danyame



13 Brong Ahafo Asunafo North Kasapin



14 Central Gomoa East Gomoa Gyaman

15 Central Agona East Agona Duakwa



16 Central KEEA Ntranoa



17 Central Awutu Senya Awutu Bawjiase



18 Central Upper Denkyira West Diaso



19 Central Upper Denkyira East Kyekyewere



20 Central Agona West Agona Abodom



21 Central Ekumfi Otuam



22 Eastern Upper West Akim Nyanoa



23 Eastern Denkyembour Takrowasi



24 Eastern Kwahu West Fodoa Nkwakaw



25 Eastern Lower Manya Oborpah



26 Eastern Afram Plains(Kwahu North) Mem-Chemfre



27 G. Accra Ashiaman Michel Camp Community 22



28 Northern Bunkpurugu Yunyoo Bunkpurugu Namong



29 Northern Kpandai Jambuai



30 Northern Bole Bamboi



31 Northern Saboba Wapuli



32 Northern Nanumba South Nakpayili



33 Upper East Bawku West Sapeliga



34 Upper East Talensi Yamiriga



35 Upper East Builsa South Kanjarga-Jiningsa



36 Upper East Kassena-Nankana West Paga Navio



37 Upper West Lambussie Lambussie



38 Upper West Wa West Dorimon



39 Upper West Sissala West Zini



40 Volta Krachi Ntsumuru Chinderi



41 Volta Akatsi South Avenorpeme



42 Volta Nkwanta North Damanko



43 Volta Nkwanta South Nkwanta



44 Volta North Tongu Volo



45 Volta Biakoye Kwamekrom Abornukope



46 Western Nzema East Bamiankor



47 Western Ahanta West Sankor



48 Western Amenfi West Samreboi



49 Western Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Chirano



50 Western Sefwi Wiawso Sefwi Asafo



51 Ashanti Ejura Sekyedumase Ejura



52 Ashanti Ahafo Ano North Manfo



53 Ashanti Asokore Manpong Parkuso

54 Ashanti Asante Akim South Banka



55 Brong Ahafo Nkronza South Donkro-Nkwanta



56 Brong Ahafo Dormaa West Nkwantaso



57 Brong Ahafo Techiman Muncipal Gyarko Techiman



58 Brong Ahafo Jaman North Duadaso No. II



59 Brong Ahafo Jaman South Adamsu



60 Brong Ahafo Wenchi Municipal Buoku



61 Central Mfantsiman Kobina Ansa



62 Central Efutu Attietu



63 Central Ejumako Enyan Essiam Enyanmaim



64 Central Twifo Heman Lower Denkyira Twifo Hemang



65 Eastern Birim North Nyafoman /Amuna Praso



66 Eastern West Akyem Osenase



67 Eastern Atiwa Abomoso



68 Eastern Upper Manya Krobo Sekesua



69 Eastern Yilo Krobo Apersua



70 Eastern Kwaebibrem Akyim Takyiman



71 G. Accra Ledzokuku krowor North West Teshie-Lekma



72 G. Accra Tema Metro Lashibi



73 G. Accra Ada East Kasseh-Ada



74 G. Accra Ada West Koluedor



75 G. Accra Weija Municipal (Ga South) Obom



76 G. Accra Ga West Ga-Odumase



77 Northern Nanumba North Bincheratanga



78 Northern West Mamprusi Nasia



79 Northern East Gonja Salaga Kpalbe



80 Northern Yendi Municipal Wal-Yapala



81 Northern Zabzugu Sabare



82 Northern East Mamprusi Langbinsi



83 Upper East Garu Tempane Salugu



84 Upper East Builsa North Wiaga



85 Upper East Bolga East (Bolgatanga) Gambigo



86 Upper East Nabdam (Tongo) Nangodi-Sakote Junction



87 Upper East Bongo Azeem-Namoo



88 Upper West Lawra Boo



89 Upper West Jirapa Konzokala



90 Upper West Sissala East Wellembelle



91 Upper West Nadowli Kaleo Naro



92 Volta Krachi West Osramanae

93 Volta Agotime-Ziope Ziope



94 Volta Ketu South Agblekpui-Aflao



95 Volta South Tongu Agave Afedume



96 Western Bodi Amoaya



97 Western Juaboso Asempaneye-Breman



98 Western Tarkwa Nsuem Muncipal Nsuem



99 Western Prestea Huni Valley Aboso



100 Western Sekondi Takoradi Assakae



101 Ashanti Kumasi Metropolis Agric Nzema



102 Ashanti Offinso North Asuoso



103 Ashanti Ahafo Ano South Adugyama



104 Brong Ahafo Sene East Bassa



105 Brong Ahafo Kintampo North Municipal New longoro



106 Brong Ahafo Atebubu Amantin New Konkrompe



107 Central Awutu Senya East Municipal Ofaakor-Kasoa



108 Eastern Kwahu Afram Plains South Maame Krobo



109 Eastern Ayensuano Aneum-Apapam



110 Greater Accra Kpone Katamanso Katamanso



111 Greater Accra Adenta Municipal Frafraha



112 Greater Accra Ga East Municipal Kwabenya



113 Northern Mion Sang



114 Northern North Gonja Daboya



115 Northern Gonja Central Mpaha



116 Upper East Pusiga Tambilgu



117 Upper East Binduri Zulugu



118 Upper West Wa East Logu



119 Volta Adaklu Abuadi &Tsrefe



120 Volta Krachi East Yawbram



121 Western Wassa Amenfi Central Manso



122 Western Bia East Adabokrom



123 Western Sefwi Akontombra Nsawora Edumafua



I should give credit to Awake News, where I discovered this data. More importantly, we shouldn't overlook the fact that the John Mahama administration left numerous projects unfinished.



Ghanaians can assist me in remembering the accomplishments of the current president, Nana Akufo-Addo, as I am unable to recall anything other than "Free Education, which is already in crisis, tampering with the nation's history to fit his incompetent and tribal family, cutting sods for the beginning of projects than any president in Ghana's political history, yet you can't find those projects being built, accruing huge debt on the country without accountability, increasing and upgrading corruption.



The successes of Akufo Addo don't stop there; they also include a rise in crime in Ghana, an increase in unemployment, and the collapse of the economy amid currency depreciation. By separating the populace and selecting corrupt judges for the Supreme Court, he furthered tribalism and made the court one of Ghana's most corrupt and worthless institutions.



This made it simple for journalists and politicians to commit theft without being arrested and instead allowed them to continue working for the government.