The next independence: The true independence in the coffin

Why are things going bad, scattered, stinking and nobody seems to care?

Ghana is sinking again as it happened in 1966,1969,72,79 etc. with symptoms of KALABULEY.



Why do our leaders sell the entire country without conscience and the citizens ‘consent? Mawuga finds a way of sending RESCUERS/REDEEMERS to us anytime they are about to complete their demonic designs on his children and creation at large.



This COVID is about the complete/final sell-out of the land Ghana and the rest of the lands and all that is in them including the humans to THE DEVIL because of fear, love for money, etc. by our leaders.



But let me assure our leaders (The Political class, traditional leaders, religious leaders, and the elites) that, it will fail this time too.



I am aware of everything. This demonic governance system promotes;



• Filth



• Divorces And Broken Homes

• Favours The Wrongdoer and Despises the Good People



• Early And Untimely Death



• Lazyness And Delays



• Religion Over Culture



• Love For Artificial Over Natural



• Immoralityty



• Love For Money Over Truth and Love

• Love For Foreign Over Local Etc



All our chiefs and Kings are IMPOSTERS. They have woven into those positions through foul means by denying the rightful people and they are now agents of the REVERSE ORDER.



Let me warn Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Torgbui Afede, Okyenehene, etc the divine Priests who have surrendered their powers and are quiet, with fear pumped into them by the use of money or synthetic spirit of Arab origin.



The political class both past and present prepare their valedictory speeches and handing over steps. The world must reverse back to its original form. The left to right must take its place. Nature and Mawuga must take center stage again in our worship/belief system and everyday lives so we enjoy back the benefits of creation. There must be a confession.



There must be a cultural Revolution crowned with religious independence. Kwame Nkrumah and cohorts were lured to stage political independence. Independence is not in the presidency/ the current system of governance which is foreign.



Rather, it is in our shrines; for in our culture lies every aspect of our governance. This is not a request, it is a command from the Supreme Creator, Divinities, and ancestors of the lands.



All the indigenes supporting this nefarious system/order for the sake of the poultry sum, fear, and lack of will must stage their withdrawal, confess and follow the righteous path. Ghana and the lands need cleansing and the BOND of 1844 was a DEMONIC ploy and must be reversed.

I will stage my most peaceful patriotic gestures against the system soon.



Seizure of the Demonic Sim Registration.



I instruct that the SIM card re-registration has a demonic intent hence it’s calling off. Our leaders can fool the feeble and the innocent but not the divine world. I have been told of the processes and the intention.



I saw everything and where it is leading us to. It must stop. The Arab world with Vice President Bawumia, THE VATICAN, and THE QUEEN championing seriously the 2024 election so as to make the electorates controllable.



Our leaders have aided the foreigners and they have changed the genes and made toys of humans and now we can be removed.



The Demonic Cedi Denominations and Redenomination



THIS ALSO WILL SOON BE WIPED OUT OF THE SYSTEM. We can’t have leaders who feed rather on the cries of the people.

This is devilish.



Revolutionary regards



