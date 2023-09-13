The obsolete and fallacy historical analysis of a learned historian and lawyer, Anokye Frimpong against Dr. Bawumia's candidature

A file photo

I read a publication on GhanaWeb on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, with the headline, "Voting for Dr. Bawumia will be handing over the presidency to NDC" which is a total fallacy remark.

According to GhanaWeb, the said remarks were made by a learned historian and a Lawyer, Anokye Frimpong on OTEC FM, on Monday, September 11, 2023, about the party's (NPP) internal elections to be held on November 4, 2023.



In Lawyer Anokye's remarks, he tried his best to analyse the following points as his key historical facts and understanding of the current political happening in Ghana.



Should Dr. Bawumia be given the node to lead, the NPP will lose the 2024 general elections because of the ongoing rivalry between the Akyem's and Ashantis, which is not true.



The Ashantis' voting for a northerner and the Christian community voting for a Muslim will adversely affect Dr. Bawumia's chance of becoming a president. It is not true lawyer.



The Ashantis' tradition is, "nobody can rule over them" and many unfortunate remarks in his interview. Another fake remark and should be ignored entirely by Ghanaians.



The truth about the learned historian and Lawyer analysis against the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia means that he the lawyer lacks the knowledge of article 62 paragraphs (a, b, and c) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Lawyer Anokye's remarks show his pettiness for the knowledgeable, experienced, competent, and unblemished vice president who's giving his all to the development of Ghana.



His remarks show his hatred for circular religion in Ghana and the vice president's religious activities to foster peace and unity irrespective of one's faith and belief.



I would want to remind Lawyer Anokye that, Islam and Christianity are not political settings where things are done through ethnic superiority and balancing.



That tribalism and religion should never surface in our body politics and his history books should have taught him. Tribalism is partiality pure and simple.



It is a breeding ground for divisions, contentions, and hatred which should be condemned by all and never be entertained in our choices of political leadership in Ghana.



I wish to state that the Lawyer's remarks against the vice president, Dr. Bawumia are unfortunate and stand to undermine the political and religious beauty we have here in Ghana, and to also call on him as a matter of urgency to retract and apologise to well-meaning Ghanaians, and build upon his hard-won historical and law credentials.