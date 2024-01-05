The people of Walewale are not happy with Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Life as we know, often presents us with unsought challenges which include disappointment, something that can cause a range of emotions that could be as serious as gut-wrenching or heartbreaking pain. And this is the story of the people of the Walewale Constituency where the Vice President of the Republic and the flag-bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Bawumia comes from.

In spite of the NPP's famous slogan of the Year of Roads, the people of the Walewale Constituency have been presented with the life-altering challenge of betrayal and have been placed at the crossroads where crucial decisions must be made that could have far-reaching consequences on the electoral fortunes of the presidential hopeful, Dr. Bawumia.



When it comes to the distribution of the national cake, the constituents of Walewale appear to have been dealt a raw deal, and a case in question is the deplorable state of roads in Janga and Kparigu-Nasia, both towns in the Constituency where the NPP gets most of their votes.



Before the 2020 elections, former President John Dramani Mahama during his campaign promised the people of the Constituency that he would construct those roads when they vote for him to become president, but the Walewale electorate thought their own brother, Dr. Bawumia could do better and therefore voted for the NPP.

President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the roads in the area in 2022, but up to now, very little has been done. The contractor is reported to have parked his equipment in and out of the site about four times since the sod cutting was done.



It is little likely that the people of the Walewale Constituency would find help from their brother since signs of a good show could be detected much earlier.



This is a disappointment that the constituents seem not to have the heart to forgive. And this sounds like a pure case of medofo adaa da me as the late Ghanaian highlife musician, Awura Ama Badu would put it.