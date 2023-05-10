The photo that reveals why Akufo- Addo became interested in corruption

Nana Akufo-Addo

It is simple to determine a man's intelligence and moral upbringing from his early years, depending on his family and the home in which he was raised. I may not be a psychologist, but I can simply explain to Ghanaians who Akufo-Addo was before becoming president.

Akufo Addo did not receive a quality education; if he had, I am confident that some of his classmates would have spoken up to inform Ghanaians that this man is naughty by nature and is therefore unable to serve as president.



Particularly in those days, sons of prominent politicians lived in their parents' shadows and utilized their identities to commit immoral acts. Even though they couldn't afford it, they participate in all unethical behavior by courting girls and leading phony lives. Since everyone knows that Akufo-Addo is the son of Edward, he has lived an opulent life without receiving a rigorous education.



These are some of the reasons why Akufo Addo treats Ghanaians with disrespect and is incredibly lethargic and incompetent.



Many of the sons of African politicians lead irresponsible lives by having several affairs. Some of them can't handle their popularity, so they turn to crime and narcotics. It's very simple to research Akufo-Addo's background and determine why he is the only Ghanaian president in the nation's political history to have over-borrowed, leaving Ghanaians with a sizeable debt of 700 billion Cedis, yet, nobody knows what those funds were used for or where they have gone.



This borrowing dates back to Akufo-Addo''s early years. He conned people by using the influence of his father, one of the 'Big Six' famous politicians. I believe that Akufo-Addo owes a lot of people at one point in his career, and because he failed to emerge as an intelligent politician and a lawyer, his life is insufficient to persuade Ghanaians that he is capable. In reality, it is quite evident that Edward's influence allowed Akufo Addo to enter politics as a loafer.

Akuf- Addo was already a liar and a lazy person with a poor education before he entered politics. Like the mighty Ashanti kingdom, tribalism, which is also powerful within Ghana, was able to persuade Ghanaians that Akufo-Addo could be a better president to serve Ghana, and it succeeded because everyone is aware of how those from the northern part of the country are the least respected



Ghanaians despite their academic intelligence.



Just look at how smart and stupid people are, as nature intended, and you'll be able to recognize the difference right away. While intelligent individuals are modest, quiet, and humble, stupid people are haughty, and rude, and frequently advertise their stupidity and arrogance through their ridiculous big- headed utterances. You can easily identify the failure of Akufo-Addo from his senseless utterances and his objective of entering politics to plunder the state with his family.



He appointed his relative Ken Ofori-Atta as the finance minister to realize that objective. I just have no idea what Ghanaians anticipate from Akufo-Addo's presidency. Out of everything he said, how many of his promises have been kept? Everything has proven to be a falsehood. Due to his corruption and laziness, Akufo-Addo was unable to construct anything, but he was fast to rename institutions and destroy state properties that he couldn't replace.



Before the host of 'Loud Silence TV' Kevin Taylor, conducted a thorough investigation to find out that Ghana's current president, Akufo Addo isn't a lawyer, despite adding the skill to his resume and disclosing it in interviews, the wife of John Jerry Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, was the

country's first lady who questioned the legitimacy of Akufo Addo's credentials in 2008 while speaking to the Greater Accra arm of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network of the NDC in Accra.



Africans continue to be the least respected race in the world despite the developed world's reliance on the continent's resources because generally don't use their intellect. We are considered stupid; despite having plenty of resources available to us, we have devolved into beggars looking for food, money, and medicines.



Ghanaians should have carefully reviewed Akufo-Addo's credentials before electing him as president, if that had been done; this nation would not have experienced this terrible catastrophe.



The destructive family used the influence of their political ancestors to enter into politics, but intellectually, they are criminals. The same issue existed for Nkrumah with them, and to prevent Ghana from being ravaged by these ravenous wolves, he established a one-party system to govern Ghana.



Nkrumah's ideals were not thoroughly explained by the media for Ghanaians to grasp; all that was said about him was that "he was a greedy man who formed one political party".

Time will always tell, therefore; Ghanaians have now seen what total government annihilation looks like. Tribalism, the use of Oxford English, the addition of a Ph.D., or wearing the most expensive suit in the world does not automatically make someone a wise leader. Today, we have seen political theft of finances, embezzlement, corruption, and deceit at its highest speed.



Unfortunately, the damage has already been done, and the NPP candidates that want to be president, are a part of this destructive regime, posing the greatest threat to the country's future.



Are Ghanaians ignorant, or have all the wise ones emigrated? Because I'm worn out, I'll let you come to your conclusions.