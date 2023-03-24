The preacher or the liar

Annum Rockson Prince is writer of the article

In this article, we will look at the role of preachers in their community and the nation at large.

The word "pastor" derives from the Latin noun pastor, which means "shepherd". Greek poimeniko of a shepherd means a leader, a protector.



A liar is one who simply does not tell the truth.



The Pastor has a role he must play within society and to members of his or her congregation.



In Ephesians 4:11 Paul identified the category of Shepherds and what they are supposed to do. Let's take a look at the text. Ephesians 4:11-12 NKJV "And He Himself gave some to be apostles, some prophets, some evangelists, and some pastors and teachers, for the equipping of the saints for the work of ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ".



‭‭

Take note: The shepherds are to, first of all, equip the society, the believers.



Secondly, they are to edify society and its members.



The shepherd has a duty to make sure that his sheep are properly fed and protected from harm.



Jesus, our Lord and master, is an example of a shepherd.



Jesus said in John 10:11, "I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd gives His life for the sheep." ‭‭John‬ ‭10‬:‭11‬ ‭NKJV‬‬

The question to ask all readers is: Are pastors giving their lives for their sheep?



One of the problems we face today in our Christianity has to do with pastors who are unconcerned about their flocks' welfare. Rather, their attentions are mostly on what I call untheological and unbiblical extortion.



They tell members that if they sow seeds, they will be multiplied. Your giving to God does not multiply your money. What multiplies your money is work.



He who does not work should not eat. "For even when we were with you, we commanded you this: If anyone will not work, neither shall he eat." ‭‭II Thessalonians‬ ‭3‬:‭10‬ ‭NKJV‬‬



NB: Giving to the church does not bring you additional money. What brings you additional money is work.

Why do you work? Because God has blessed the planet. God said, 'be fruitful'.



The New Testament Apostles said, "Let him who steal, steal no more, but let him work with his hands."



Why do we give to the church? We give because we are blessed. We don't give to be blessed. God's goodness is what keeps you healthy. It was the goodness of God that took you to work and brought you back.



There is no future for lazy Christians. Someone reading this will ask, does God perform financial miracles? Yes, He does. He connects you to opportunities. Even when you see the opportunities, you must do something. He connects you to ideas. He connects you to people who are ready to help.



The sowing of money has made society and church members lazy. They believe that God will multiply their money, so they have no need to work. God is not betway or sportybet to be multiplying the monies of people.

The preachers are to feed society and members of churches with accurate messages about Christ. When a preacher turns away from his or her role and becomes a liar, the people in society turn to see God as a God of lies.



Let the preachers be preachers and not lie.



Thanks for reading.