The predetermined minds of minority MP's on the appointment committee

A photo of the NDC MPs

"Representation is necessary, and we all want to turn on the TV and see characters who look like us and represent us in some way". This preeminent quote from Nafessa Williams always make me wonder if indeed the representatives we see on TV mirror our image.

I am flabbergasted and disappointed in the NDC representatives on the appointment Committee of Parliament. What at all went behind close doors which we the kingmakers are finding it difficult to concede the recent decision on the rejection of some Ministerial nominees?



If they are thinking that the vast Majority of the kingmakers are happy about their decision then I'm sorry to say, they have added salt to injury and that is causing a lot discomfort than expected.



They should have known that the people who were killed in the Techiman South Constituency, Odododiodo and other Constituencies needed justice from the leaders who superintendent over such heinous crimes. People are still in sorrow, depressed and can't put themselves together due to this state sponsored attack on innocent civilians and the only thing our representatives could do was to reward them to continue with such heinous crimes? My goodness! Dominic Nitiwul, Kan-Dapah and Ambrose Derry shouldn't have gone through this vetting process for their direct interest in this tragedy.

They should have remembered that these same people supervised the invasion of Military Officers in NDC strongholds to deter people from registering for the voters ID cards during the 2020 registration exercise,



Also, the people of SALL do not have Parliamentary representation in the 8th Parliament and this act was orchestrated by the direct act and conspiracy of John Peter Amewu, Godfred Dame and Dan Botwe to deliberately disenfranchise and deny those people Parliamentary representation. The people of SALL can never forget the pain caused them by the direct act of the above conspirators which our representatives had callously failed to recognize.



I would like to state emphatically that if our MP's had chosen to join the "Unanimous SC" to unanimously reject the interest of their constituents then we the kingmakers will unanimously do the needful to reject any representative who cannot mirror our image in Parliament.