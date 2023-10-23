The psychology of the African: The GFA must use the right psychology

File photo

Football, often called the "beautiful game," and the nation's passion is more than just a sport; it's a way of life for millions worldwide and the 30 million Ghanaians. This sentiment holds particularly true in Africa, where the passion for football runs deep. Football is a religion in Ghana.

The continent has produced some of the world's most talented footballers and remains a fertile ground for emerging talent. However, behind the scenes, the psychology of players and coaches plays a pivotal role in shaping the outcomes of games.



In Ghana, football managers increasingly recognize the importance of applying the right psychology to get the best out of their players. This article explores the psychology of African football, focusing on the challenges football managers face in Ghana and the need for appropriate psychological strategies.



To grasp the significance of psychology in African football, one must first understand the cultural and societal context in which the sport is embedded. Football is not just a game; it reflects the people's collective identity and is a source of pride to most Ghanaian communities.



In Ghana, as in many other African nations, football is intertwined with the country's history and traditions. Therefore, the mental and emotional aspects of the game hold unique importance.



African footballers often face immense pressure and expectations from fans, their families, and communities. Instead of motivating, these expectations are a source of stress. Football managers in Ghana must understand this aspect of their players' lives.

A player's emotional well-being can significantly impact their performance on the pitch. Coaches must have the knowledge and skills to manage these expectations and help their players thrive under pressure.



The FA must positively collaborate with Journalists to address this aspect of our game. This is crucial if we have to make an impact with the raw talents glaring in our faces without impacts over the years.



Unity is essential for any successful football team. Building team cohesion is vital in a diverse country like Ghana, where players come from different backgrounds and speak various languages. Football managers in Ghana must employ psychological strategies that promote harmony, communication, and mutual respect among players.



A united team is more likely to overcome challenges on and off the field. This brings out the fighting spirit and beast of the team.



Understanding the culture of African football, which includes dance, music, and rituals, is fundamental to creating an environment where players feel at home.

Football is a physical game and a celebration of life and culture. Coaches who embrace and incorporate these elements into their training sessions and matchdays can foster a positive atmosphere that enhances player motivation and performance.



The psychology of African football is a complex and multifaceted aspect of the sport. In Ghana, football managers must appreciate the cultural, societal, and emotional nuances that their players face. The right psychology can distinguish between a talented squad that underperforms and one that achieves its full potential.



Football managers in Ghana must recognize the pressure their players endure, the importance of team cohesion, and the game's cultural significance. By applying the right psychology and supporting their players holistically, coaches can inspire a new generation of Black stars and help Ghana and other national teams rise to the pinnacle of global football.



Football in Ghana is more than just a game; it's a testament to the strength of our collective spirit, and with the right psychology, the Black Stars' potential in the world of football is boundless once again.



What suitable psychological methods should the FA employ?

This is a critical concern the FA must address. It's essential to implement an effective psychological approach rather than deceiving ourselves. We are not Europeans, and this distinction is vital. We must engage in a conversation with the FA regarding the Black Stars’ affairs.



We have talented players and coaches handling the Black Stars, but our team's morale is significantly lacking. The psychology of Africans is closely tied to their spiritual beliefs.



In 2021, Dede faced public humiliation on social media, orchestrated by bloggers and the Ghanaian people, due to his apparent willingness to compromise his faith to win a match. I urge the GFA to intentionally incorporate spirituality into the Black Stars' approach, which could lead to exceptional performance in our upcoming matches.



Simply having a Mallam, a Pastor, and a Traditionalist present in our camp can ignite passion in the players and enhance team cohesion.



It's essential to recognize that we are Africans, and solely relying on the European psychological approach may not be sufficient to motivate our players. People should refrain from dismissing the role of spirituality in football. The only psychology that truly resonates with Africans is spirituality.

This is as straightforward as ABC. The FA should consider including a Mallam, a Pastor, and a traditionalist in the national teams, as their presence alone can boost the team's energy, unity, and spirit in the next match.



Some medications have been found to work differently among various races, and human experiences and behaviors are influenced by cultural factors. African behavior is deeply rooted in spirituality, making it a significant aspect of our psychology.



Those who reject spirituality in African football are being hypocritical. Players should be allowed to practice their beliefs; it's their right. We shouldn't force them to conform to specific Western rituals before matches.



We have intentionally dampened the team's morale while expecting them to perform at their best.



The GFA must take action to rectify this situation. We are Africans and can not apply psychological theories developed in Europe without considering our unique cultural context. Our talented squad deserves better performance, and we should boost the Black Stars' morale by embracing the African Model of Psychology. By doing so, we can expect outstanding results in our next match.