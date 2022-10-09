The removal of Akufo Addo's billboard indicates that Ghanaians no longer trust the president

Akufo-Addo's billboard

The majority of Ghanaians, both in Ghana and other countries, are not surprised by the tumultuous political climate and the absence of law and order in Ghana since Nana Akufo Addo, the president at the moment, appears to have no notion of how to manage the populace and reestablish order. Many Ghanaians now feel content without seeing the president's pictures and billboards because they no longer trust him.

Go to YouTube and you'll be shocked to learn that videos that expose Nana Akufo Addo's incompetence, the NPP's corruption, and political crimes undermining this government, are not shared to go viral because the people sharing them do not want such videos to have an impact on the current administration. The fact that Ghanaians, including the military, were tearing down a billboard featuring the president didn't surprise me in the least.



There is a time for everything, and it is evident that Ghanaians are unable to tolerate the bloodshed, corruption, criminality, and destruction that have overtaken our nation. Every commodity's price has soared by more than 300 percent.



However, Ghanaians' poor salaries stay the same while fuel costs remain erratic, making life tough for regular passengers and commercial drivers. Due to the high cost of living, many people find it difficult to buy local food.



Akufo Addo is renowned for being the type of president who frequently says the right and pleasant things, but everyone knows that these are simply words. He never follows through on his promises or practices genuine politics, and the authorities have no problem with that because they regard the populace as being subservient. Everything has its time, and Ghanaians are growing smarter and desiring a better future right now.



The majority of Ghanaians are angry with the president because they believe they were misled and lied to support him, while his assurances and promises have all been completely unfulfilled in the face of a collapsed economy, a depreciating currency, unprecedented hardships, a lack of employment, and corrupt socioeconomic policies implemented by the NPP government.

In several of my publications, I told Ghanaians that Akufo Addo's government will fall and make life difficult for the average Ghanaian, but many people don't take my warnings seriously.



According to my judgment, it will be very simple to steal from the government's funds, since the president has named his relative, Ken Ofori-Atta, as the finance minister.



My second argument is that the president recruited corrupt judges and elevated Kwasi Anin-Yeboah to Chief Justice to avoid having to deal with criticism and corruption allegations that would eventually force him to appear in court. To make his crimes appear more appealing to the people, he also chose crooked journalists and Jean Mensa as the head of the Electoral Commission.



As a result, Akufo Addo always understands what he was doing to act with impunity while abusing his office. Despite being in power for more than five years, he couldn't produce a single job for the populace, therefore if he truly respected them, he wouldn't impose bogus taxes on them when they weren't interested. More significantly, he pledged to lower taxes before taking office.



Akufo Addo exploited the constitution and did whatever he pleased to benefit himself and his political party because the majority of Ghanaians only have a vague understanding of what the Constitution says.

This is incorrect because the president represents the people and the country, not a political party. That's where Akufo Addo's downfall started, especially after the E-initial Levy's failure wrecked the livelihood of many Ghanaians.



However, the truth is that if you are a leader who doesn't respect yourself, indulges in crimes, and entangles yourself in lies, fraud, and corruption, once the people lose interest in you, there is nothing you can do to win back your fallen glory.



If I were Akufo Addo, I would step down to avoid further controversies and public humiliation because there are still more pending for the president.



The majority of Ghanaians, including prominent NPP members, are unhappy with how Akufo Addo and his corrupt ministers have handled the country's affairs, acting as though they have no duty to better serve the interests of the majority of Ghanaians or to take responsibility for the political and economic catastrophes that have befallen our beloved country.



Ghana is bleeding because all of its resources have been used up and wasted, causing an economic collapse and worthless currency.

I will beg any sensible Ghanaian who desires the advancement of our nation not to propose any foolish and unrealistic alternatives to incarceration as a means of combating corruption in Ghana.



We must emulate what developed nations, such as the United States of America and Britain do to their dishonest leaders if we are not pretending to be democratic nations.



I will, therefore; advocate for the imprisonment of several people, including Charles Bissue, Paul Adom-Otchere, and Eugene Arhin. No one should ever vote for the NPP again in Ghanaian politics if the president does not take such a step.