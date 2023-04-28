The rise and fall of Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng

The rise

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng is a physician and a cardiothoracic surgeon. He established the National Cardiothoracic Center and the Ghana Red Cross Society. He is the President of the Ghana Heart Foundation and a former Chief Executive Officer of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



Prof. Frimpong-Boateng served as the Head of the Department of Surgery at the University of Ghana Medical School. As a farmer, he was the man to establish the first ostrich farm in Ghana, in a village of Dedukope in the Volta Region.



Prof. Frimpong-Boateng performed the first open-heart surgery in Ghana using the heart-lung-machine. He was the Marketing Man of the Year in 1999 by the Chartered Institute of Marketing. He was awarded the Personality of the Decade in 2005 by the Millennium Excellence Foundation. The Media Men of Ghana awarded him the Legend of the Year in 2017. He served as the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation from 2017 to 2021.



The fall



The fall of Prof. Frimpong-Boateng began when he accepted to be a Minister under Nana Akufo-Addo. His miscalculation started when in 2017, he accepted to chair the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal Mining (IMCIM). Little did he know that, that position was a trap to bring his political career down and a call for his life.



Now, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, a “son” of Prof, could tell the Prof. that he should leave him out of his fights. So Oppong-Nkrumah sees Prof. Frimpong Boateng’s report against galamsey as “his fight”

Gabby Otchere-Darko, who until NPP came to power in 2016, was just Gabby could tell Prof. and I quoted “It tells you how weak the former Minister’s understanding of his position is. If what I did was illegitimate, why didn’t he take the right action?” So, Gabby too can bring Prof. Frimpong-Boateng this low?



This article is intended for you, the NPP serial caller, or a member of the NPP who thinks today, you are somebody in the NPP so you can raise your shoulders high. I got to know that the NPP is not a party worth dying for from the treatment they gave to vice president Aliu Mahama and now Prof. Frimpong-Boateng.



Dr. Bawumia or Alan Kyerematen's political carrier will end in November 2023.



Oppong-Nkrumah, Richard Ahiagbah, Peter Amewu and the rest of you in the NPP should be careful with the party you are fighting for. If vice president Aliu Mahama, Prof Frimpong-Boateng and others were used and later dumped, then you have to be steady because it will not be long and they will get to you. In future, don’t say Dr. Lawrence didn’t warn you.



Mahama reba