The role of TEIN NDC in winning election 2024

Tein-NDC is the intellectual wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). It stands for 'Tertiary Education Institutions Network of the National Democratic Congress'.

The organisation aims to mobilise and empower students to participate in politics and advocate for the best interests of the youth. Tein-NDC has been active in Ghanaian politics for several years, and it has played a significant role in the NDC's campaigns, activities, democratisation process and the bid in capturing political power.



The organisation has been involved in voter registration drives, political rallies, and other events that aim to mobilise support for the NDC. In the 2016 and 2020 general elections, Tein-NDC played a crucial role in the NDC's campaign, especially in the universities and other tertiary institutions across Ghana.



The organisation mobilised students to register to vote and to support the NDC's candidates. It also organised several rallies and events that helped to increase the NDC's visibility and popularity among young voters.



The Tertiary Education Institution Network has made significant contributions to the party's expansion. As far as the party's victory in the general elections is concerned, they've really justified their inclusion and provided the necessary quota to the party.



The following is an intriguing query that has dominated the literature on TEINs: How ready is TEIN in the forthcoming general election, in which the NDC want to capture political power?



Additionally, What contributions are the TEINs making to the approaching general election?

Looking ahead to the 2024 general elections, Tein-NDC is likely to continue playing an important role in Ghanaian politics. The organization has a large and active membership base, and it has demonstrated its ability to mobilise support for the NDC. As the election approaches, we can expect to see TEIN playing an even more significant role in the NDC's campaign, especially among young voters and in their various tertiary communities.



This will be the NDC's second attempt to seize power after conceding in 2016 and focusing more on the TEIN leadership. This is when they will require more capable leadership to ensure the TEIN play its role very effectively and efficiently. In order for the NDC to win more votes in the next general election, the intellectual wing needs to volunteer and engage in door-to-door campaigns.



The executives on various campuses will therefore be required to explain to members on the need to gear up and display courage by working tirelessly to give the needed support to the presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.



The quest to win elections 2024 depends on the continuous efforts that would be exhibited by TEIN to focus on the various campuses by mopping up every single vote.



Therefore, the honor lies on TEIN as the intellectual wing to provide students and Ghanaians at large with some level of understanding regarding the need to choose between four more years of financial hardship and unimaginable procurement and four years that offer hope, the reestablishment of trust in leadership, development, financial freedom and consequently governance with your best interest in mind.