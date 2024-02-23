The sacking of Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal: A blow to NPP's Prospects in Kumbungu Constituency

A former Minister for Tourism, Mohammed Awal

In a shocking turn of events, the recent dismissal of Dr Ibrahim Mohammed

Awal as Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture has sent ripples through the



political landscape, particularly in the Kumbungu Constituency. The



implications of this decision by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) resonate deeply,



with potential repercussions for the upcoming 2024 Presidential and



Parliamentary elections in the region.



Dr Awal, a prominent figure and a key player in the NPP, played a pivotal role



as the main financier during the 2020 campaign. His unwavering financial



support extended beyond the party to empower women's groups, supporting



businessmen and women, sponsoring individuals to pursue education, and



providing funds to expand local businesses. His commitment to grassroots

development and empowerment made him a linchpin within the community.



The impact of Dr Awal's removal is evident in the numerous community



projects he championed. His successful lobbying efforts resulted in the approval



of an 18-unit classroom story building for Kumbungu Senior High School



through the GETFund. Furthermore, Dr Awal's dedication to education saw the



initiation of the girls' dormitory project, which is currently 80% complete.



Additionally, the acquisition of a school bus for Kumbungu Senior High School



was a testament to his commitment to improving educational facilities in the



constituency.



Beyond infrastructure development, Dr Awal played a crucial role in fostering

unity within the political landscape. His diplomatic mediation allowed Hon.



Abdul Salaam Hamza Fataw, the District Chief Executive (DCE), is to go



uncontested in the 2024 Parliamentary Primaries. This strategic move not only



showcased Dr Awal's political acumen but also contributed to the cohesion



within the party.



Moreover, Dr Awal's efforts in reconciling differences between the DCE on one



hand and his seeming internal rivals, on the other hand, demonstrated his



commitment to maintaining harmony within the party. The ripple effect of his



mediation extended to the provision of employment opportunities for numerous



youth in the constituency, showcasing his dedication to addressing the

unemployment crisis.



It is worthy of note that, since 2020, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal’s vested



interest is to ensure that Hon Abdul-Salaam Hamza Fataw wins Kumbungu seat



for the first time in the fourth republic.



The sudden departure of Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal from the political scene



has left a void that may prove detrimental to the NPP's chances in the upcoming elections in the Kumbungu Constituency. The loss of a key financier, influential mediator, and dedicated community developer raises questions about the party's ability to wrestle the seat from the underperforming NDC in Kumbungu.



As the dust settles, the NPP must carefully consider the ramifications of this



decision and work towards filling the void left by Dr Awal's absence. The



Kumbungu Constituency stands at a crossroads, and the party's ability to



navigate this challenging terrain will undoubtedly shape its electoral fortunes in 2024.

This is particularly important at a time when NDC is in serious crisis in



Kumbungu Constituency. This is evident in a leaked audio conversation



purporting to be the voice of Honourable Ras Mubarak; Former Member of



Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency. In the leaked audio, the former MP



lamented that NDC may lose the Kumbungu seat if they fail to put their house



in order.



Based on the above, many of the constituents believe that if Dr Awal is actively



involved in the upcoming 2024 elections just like 2020, the NPP will surely



snatch the seat from the National Democratic Congress.