The sacking of Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal: A blow to NPP's Prospects in Kumbungu Constituency

In a shocking turn of events, the recent dismissal of Dr Ibrahim Mohammed
Awal as Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture has sent ripples through the
political landscape, particularly in the Kumbungu Constituency. The
implications of this decision by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) resonate deeply,
with potential repercussions for the upcoming 2024 Presidential and
Parliamentary elections in the region.
Dr Awal, a prominent figure and a key player in the NPP, played a pivotal role
as the main financier during the 2020 campaign. His unwavering financial
support extended beyond the party to empower women's groups, supporting
businessmen and women, sponsoring individuals to pursue education, and
providing funds to expand local businesses. His commitment to grassroots
development and empowerment made him a linchpin within the community.
The impact of Dr Awal's removal is evident in the numerous community
projects he championed. His successful lobbying efforts resulted in the approval
of an 18-unit classroom story building for Kumbungu Senior High School
through the GETFund. Furthermore, Dr Awal's dedication to education saw the
initiation of the girls' dormitory project, which is currently 80% complete.
Additionally, the acquisition of a school bus for Kumbungu Senior High School
was a testament to his commitment to improving educational facilities in the
constituency.
Beyond infrastructure development, Dr Awal played a crucial role in fostering
unity within the political landscape. His diplomatic mediation allowed Hon.
Abdul Salaam Hamza Fataw, the District Chief Executive (DCE), is to go
uncontested in the 2024 Parliamentary Primaries. This strategic move not only
showcased Dr Awal's political acumen but also contributed to the cohesion
within the party.
Moreover, Dr Awal's efforts in reconciling differences between the DCE on one
hand and his seeming internal rivals, on the other hand, demonstrated his
commitment to maintaining harmony within the party. The ripple effect of his
mediation extended to the provision of employment opportunities for numerous
youth in the constituency, showcasing his dedication to addressing the
unemployment crisis.
It is worthy of note that, since 2020, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal’s vested
interest is to ensure that Hon Abdul-Salaam Hamza Fataw wins Kumbungu seat
for the first time in the fourth republic.
The sudden departure of Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal from the political scene
has left a void that may prove detrimental to the NPP's chances in the upcoming elections in the Kumbungu Constituency. The loss of a key financier, influential mediator, and dedicated community developer raises questions about the party's ability to wrestle the seat from the underperforming NDC in Kumbungu.
As the dust settles, the NPP must carefully consider the ramifications of this
decision and work towards filling the void left by Dr Awal's absence. The
Kumbungu Constituency stands at a crossroads, and the party's ability to
navigate this challenging terrain will undoubtedly shape its electoral fortunes in 2024.
This is particularly important at a time when NDC is in serious crisis in
Kumbungu Constituency. This is evident in a leaked audio conversation
purporting to be the voice of Honourable Ras Mubarak; Former Member of
Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency. In the leaked audio, the former MP
lamented that NDC may lose the Kumbungu seat if they fail to put their house
in order.
Based on the above, many of the constituents believe that if Dr Awal is actively
involved in the upcoming 2024 elections just like 2020, the NPP will surely
snatch the seat from the National Democratic Congress.