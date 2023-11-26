The saga of a class one teacher and the liar

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

The story is told of a class one teacher who had a nasal problem and spoke through his nose. It happened that this teacher was taking his pupils through numbers, and wrote them on the chalkboard for the children to repeat after him.

"One," he said.



"One," the pupils responded through their noses.



"Two," he continued.



"Two," the children responded the same way.



The teacher thought his pupils were making fun of him, and so he paused and said, "Children, stop! It's sickness!"



The children obeying a previous instruction by their teacher to repeat whatever he said, repeated through their noses, "Children stop! It's sickness!"

Folks, on a more serious note I’m very much worried about the way some prominent citizens of this land lie, especially those that claim to be religious.



Truthfulness is one of the pillars on which the moral survival of the world depends; and lying is one of the most evil characteristics, of which all religions and systems of ethics warn against and which man’s innate common sense agrees that it is wrong.



The Quran and Sunnah see lying as haram, and it is believed that the liar will have bad consequences in this world and in the next. "And cover not Truth with falsehood, nor conceal the Truth when ye know what it is" (YA, al-Baqarah 2:42).



According to the Quran, it is only those who believe not in the Ayah (proofs, evidences, verses, lessons, signs, revelations, etc.) of Allah, who fabricate falsehood, and it is they who are liars.



Someone who professes to be a staunch Muslim has gone against this belief and earned the title, "The Biggest Liar in Ghana", yet has the temerity to talk about the integrity of JDM's 24-hour economy policy.



I am peeved, and like the class one teacher, I am shouting through my nose, "You can't compare yourself to the Bole Man when it comes to honesty. Kikikikiki, Kwame Ahe, you no carry weight."