The sandhurst colonial mentality and the rule of law: examining the brutal legacy of colonial military structures in modern-day Ghana

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF)

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah described the military structures in Africa as Sandhurst

mentality in page 63 of his book “Africa must unite” because the use of brute



force by the colonialists was a common practice in Africa. For instance , not only were Ghanaian soldiers used in world war I and II by colonial powers especially Britain, these soldiers and other security service personnel were used to suppress dissenting views back home.



For example, in 1948, the British colonial force opened gunfire on group of peaceful protesters for protesting against the rising cost of living. Corporal Atipoe, Sergeant Adjetey and Private Odartey Lamptey were part of several unarmed ex-servicemen who the British colonial police force ordered by Superintendent Collin Imray opened fire on for demanding the promises made by British colonial government to them such as pensions and other benefits through peaceful protest which came to be known as the 28th February crossroad shooting on February 28, 1948 in Osu, Accra Ghana (Acheampong and Gates, 2012).



Ghanaian military personnel loyal to the colonial government were sent abroad



especially Sandhurst in Britain and the United States to be trained and given



senior positions in the Ghana army upon their return. Notably among them are



General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka who received his military training in Sandhurst



in Britain and described Sandhurst as one of the best institutions in the world.



Also is Lieutenant General Joseph Arthur Ankrah who received his military



training in the United States. The two men played leading role in orchestrating the coup d’état of the first democratically elected government led by Dr.Kwame



Nkrumah on February 24, 1966.

These soldiers trained abroad began to see themselves as colonial officers mainly British Colonial Generals as they frowned upon almost everything African and carried orders based on colonial doctrines to please their colonial masters at the expense of their own people. This mindset set the agenda for post-independent Ghana.



Military brutality on civilian dissent in post independent Ghana



Ghana gained independence from colonial rule on 6th March 1957 and despite



becoming a republic on 1st July, 1960, the country struggled with numerous coup



d’états, violence and military brutality. In the 1960s and 70s, the Ghana armed



forces were notorious for their oppression of civilians who dared to express



dissenting views.



On January 14, 1969 for example, unarmed peaceful protesters in the University



of Ghana were met with gunfire from soldiers. In that year, the armed forces



were ordered to suppress student’s protest against government policies leading



to several deaths and injuries (Asante 2000, 107-123).In 1979, peaceful protesters who were demonstrating against mass corruption by the General Fred Akuffo regime were met with catastrophic brute force, killing many and arresting

thousands of people (Arhin 1980).



From hope to despair: A closer look at the recent brutality by the Ghana Armed Forces



Despite the onset of the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana which



guarantees the fundamental human rights of the people including right to



personal liberty, freedom from torture, among others (chapter 5, 1992



constitution of Ghana), ensures the police maintains law and order (article 200.1) and ensures the armed forces defend Ghana and its people (article 210.3), many thought that a new dawn had risen. Over three (3) decades later, things seem not to have changed much.



According to a press release by the Ghana Armed Forces signed by Brigadier-General Emmanuel Aggrey Quashie on Saturday, March 4th, 2023, a young army officer, Trooper Imoro sheriff was found dead in a pool of blood near Amania hotel in the small town of Ashaiman in the capital city of Ghana, Accra allegedly as a result of a mob attack. On Tuesday March 7 ,2023, the Ghana Armed Forces lunched what they referred to as a military swoop to avenge the officer’s death in the Ashaiman neighborhood with flying helicopters and armored vehicles and unleashed catastrophic brutality on civilians particularly males in the community.



They used all forms of objects including branches of trees to beat civilians in an unprecedented manner. This was not the first time such an incident had happened. On May 29, 2017, a Ghanaian army officer named Major General Maxwell Adam Mahama was lynched to death due to mistaken identity. The military responded swiftly to maintain law and order. However, there were several reported incidents of brutality by the military against unarmed civilians in the in Denkyira-Obuasi community where the incident took place.



Surprisingly, the president of the republic of Ghana and the commander-in-chief



of the Ghana Armed forces(article 57.1) who is well known for showing his grief



towards mourning families and similar incidences by organizing state funerals in

Ghana for people including foreigners like George Floyd, an American who died as



a result of Police brutality in the United States and even attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Britain addressed the parliament of Ghana in the annual



State of the Nation’s address on March 8,2023 in accordance with article 67 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana and was completely silent on the issue of the late army officer, Trooper Imoro sheriff.



Even though the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo had also



initially vowed not to allow a foreign military base in Ghana following a huge



backlash from the Ghanaian populace upon rumors that the United States was



planning to establish a military base in Ghana, today, Ghana hosts some of the



armed forces and contractors of United States of America under the name; West



Africa Logistics Network (WALN) at the Kotoka International Airport (the biggest



airport in Ghana) through the Ghana - United States Defense Cooperation



Agreement signed between Dominic Ntiwul (Ghana’s defense minister) and Robert P. Jackson,(US Ambassador to Ghana 2015-2018) on May 9, 2018.

The agreement gives the US soldiers the right to carry arms on duty (article 3.3), US army and civilians can enter Ghana without passport nor visa but just



identification cards (article 4) , Other than contractual claims ,the US army will not take responsibility for the death of any other person aside US military personnel (article 15.1) and third party issues involving US military personnel will only be resolved according to the laws of the United States ,among other preferential treatments .



On March 8,2023, Ghanaians woke up to the news about the British High Commission in Ghana hosting the Joint Military Headquarters of operation Flintlock 2023 involving 1300 military personnel from twenty-nine(29) nations.



Most Ghanaians have expressed their growing skepticism about these military



operations in the country. However, as things continue to remain unclear,



Ghanaians can only hope for a better future as they continue to fight for their



basic rights and confront the lingering colonial Sandhurst syndrome.