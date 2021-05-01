The sheer shenanigans

Muslims praying

Ramadan Read Day Nineteen

You are crying blood again



Hey Sister! You love to cry



Why shouldn’t I be worrisome?



Your late kid brother is resting



The court is on his teen-peers



Those throat slaughtering scums



They’ll soon be brought to book



You need to trust the process

Ouch! You heard the naysayer’s noise?



They called us dumb, female Muslims.



Ah, but for what resonate reasoning?



That, the men led the funeral prayer



And we prayed silently behind them



At the epoch the family needs consolation



Was this their ‘sympathetic’ message?



Then, they killed your brother even more

Now you see why I’m seeing red?



So allow my eyes to rant as please



Some people have sand in their minds



Trivializing a murder of a teen by teens



Maybe feminism is now for talented kids



Say that again, I wonder their agenda



They didn’t even care about your loss



It’s unfortunate for this to happen

In their gratings teen language



They say Muslims are “terrorists”



Yet, in their schools and institutions



they deny Muslims from fasting



They prohibit us from praying



They force us to attend church



They’re yet to “shit” for us to eat



Aren’t they the “amicable oppressors”?

So allow my eyes to rant as please



Sister, please wipe your tears



I’m not a believer, but I love Muslims



I cohabit peacefully with everyone



Let us crave for our similarities



We all need to be religiously tolerant



And stop picking on the “irrelevants”



Is it a must to teach Allah His religion?