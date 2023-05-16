The strategic brilliance of pairing John Dramani Mahama with Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang in the 2020 election: A fortuitous windfall for the NDC

The former Minster of Education, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman

The 2020 Ghanaian presidential election witnessed a politically astute move when former president John Dramani Mahama, representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), strategically selected Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as his running mate. This unforeseen pairing has since proven to be a serendipitous turn of events for the NDC party.

In this article, we delve into the reasons behind this assertion and the profound impact it had on the NDC's electoral prospects.



Gender diversity and women's empowerment:



By handpicking Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, an immensely accomplished woman with a distinguished career in academia and public service, as his running mate, President Mahama exhibited his unwavering commitment to gender diversity and women's empowerment.



This decision resonated deeply with a substantial portion of the electorate, particularly women, who perceived it as a progressive stride toward achieving parity in political leadership. The inclusion of Prof. Agyemang on the ticket invigorated female voters and augmented the NDC's allure as a party that reveres and champions women's participation in governance.



Formidable educational background:

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang's extensive academic pedigree, which includes being the first female Vice-Chancellor of a Ghanaian university, contributed an additional layer of credibility and expertise to the NDC's campaign as compared to Dr. Bawumia. Her eminence as an accomplished scholar buttressed the party's stance on education and its unwavering commitment to enhancing the nation's educational system.



The fusion of a seasoned politician like Mahama with a respected luminary in the field of education like Agyemang engendered a compelling narrative and amplified the NDC's credibility in addressing Ghana's educational challenges.



Consolidating party cohesion:



The choice of Prof. Agyemang as Mahama's running mate served as a galvanizing force within the NDC party, fostering unity and fortifying support from various factions and interest groups. Prof. Agyemang's nomination was widely perceived as an endorsement of the intellectual wing of the NDC, bridging ideological divides and nurturing party cohesion. Her selection engendered synergy among different segments of the party's base, forging a more cohesive front and bolstering the NDC's overall prospects of success.



Attracting swing voters:

The selection of Prof. Agyemang as Mahama's running mate also wielded a positive influence on the NDC's appeal to swing voters, a demographic that often holds sway in determining election outcomes. Prof. Agyemang's reputation as a competent and principled individual, coupled with her eloquence and magnetism on the campaign trail, captivated undecided voters and those open to changing their support. Her presence on the ticket helped broaden the party's appeal beyond its traditional support base, potentially augmenting its chances of securing a greater share of the vote.



Finally, before I enter the prayer camp now lol I will just say that John Dramani Mahama's decision to pair Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as his running mate in the 2020 election has unequivocally proven to be a fortuitous stroke of genius for the NDC party.



It brought about gender diversity, expertise in education, party unity, and enhanced appeal to swing voters. Although the election outcome did not favor the NDC, the selection of Prof. Agyemang undeniably had a positive impact on the party's image, messaging, and prospects in the eyes of many voters. It symbolized a significant stride toward gender.