The strings of uncertainty mask us apart.

This piece was written by Reindolf Amankwa

Dear Friend,

I wished we were seated face to face, hymning Christmas choruses together in the chapel of praise. But, the times we find ourselves; loomed by a certain doom; what you and I deem as a Coronavirus has kept us masked apart.



Like the year past, we were all uncertain of the year ahead. Yet, we were greatly soaked in optimism, a belief that shrouded our thoughts that the divine one shall sail us through.



In the spell of time, the strings of uncertainty struck a cord; a cord that tore the world apart, even the mightiest of the Trumps. Up until today, our planet orbits in confusion for its scientists sense not the signs for an opportunity. Where is the healing balm?

But friend, we cannot lose it all! Yes, we cannot. What keeps us together is stronger than the virus. Our smiles heal our hearts; boost our inner selves and bring to us extravagant peace. Sure, the strings of uncertainty have masked our path but our smiles freshen our hearts.



We journey into another year. What it brings we do not know. The strings of uncertainty struck another chord but we hold onto our usual faith and optimism that we shall see a certain cure.



Dear friend, the year ahead must be a blissful one. Be positive once more amidst the strings of uncertainty. Forward ever backward never; when the strings of uncertainty sound, we shall hold on with optimism singing it is well with our soul.