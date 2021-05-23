The tragedy of Leticia Kyere Pinaman

According to the writer, government must seriously step in to help curb many of these tragedies

It is becoming rampant these days the number of suicide cases in the country, but why would a young girl of 15 years old commit suicide? It's possible, but I still doubt how it all happened without the presence of anyone.

May it be a case of negligence on the part of the school? Because, if I put my child under your care at a fee and you ring me only to announce to me his or her death which you claim happened through suicide, I will be very mad at you. Why? Because the child was completely put under your care.



Well, I will not want to comment much on this issue as police investigation is still underway, but I think that something is not right. It's so mysterious.



The police should thoroughly investigate it by properly questioning all those that came into contact with her or have some relation with her like her teachers and classmates.



My condolences to the family of the young girl. They should follow up on the matter till they find out what actually happened to their daughter. And if the school was negligent, let them pay hugely for their negligence.



This should be a great lesson to Ghana Education Service and all other educational institutions in the country, especially the private ones, with the kind of money they make, they should fix CCTV Cameras, in order to monitor all activities happening within their school premises at all times.

I'm even surprised there was no Camera to capture how the young girl died.



Are CCTV Cameras really that expensive?



At this technological age, this technology (CCTV) should be used in all relevant institutions, so that whenever there are cases, like that of the young girl’s death (suicide), it will be easy to get to the bottom of the matter.



It's a big lesson to other schools. We always wait for the worst to happen before we act.



The Ghana Education Service should let the government make a law where every school in the country, especially boarding schools would use CCTV Cameras on campus.

Let's even assume that it's true that she killed herself, what could’ve been her problem at this young age?



Does the school have a psychologist, a counselor or a department that checks on the students’ wellbeing and find out their problems?



Every school and institution by now should have professionals like psychologists and mental therapists to help their students or workers to cope with life challenges in order to prevent emotional traumas and suicide cases.



The government must seriously step in to help curb many of these tragedies happening before our very eyes. Many of these things are preventable if we're committed as a people to move forward or progress in life.