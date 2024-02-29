The true state of our nation

Flag of Ghana

Ladies and gentlemen, fellow citizens of our beloved nation,

Today, as we reflect on the state of our great nation, it is imperative that we confront the harsh realities that plague our society. In a country where corruption runs rampant and politicians amass wealth at the expense of the people, we are witnessing a grave erosion of trust in our democratic institutions.



Besides, it is unacceptable that individuals in positions of power can acquire property with the ease of buying toys for their children while the source of their wealth remains unquestioned. This culture of impunity deprives innocent children of proper health and educational care, undermines the very fabric of our democracy, and development agenda, and must be addressed with urgency.



Furthermore, we cannot ignore the devastating impact of illegal mining, or galamsey, on our environment and water bodies. Despite the clear and present danger posed by this destructive practice, those in positions of authority have failed to take meaningful action to curb its proliferation.



The degradation of our natural resources not only threatens our ecological balance but also jeopardizes the health and well-being of our citizens. It is time for decisive action to protect our environment for future generations.



Equally alarming is the staggering rate of unemployment that plagues our nation, particularly among our youth. It is unconscionable that many of our citizens have been without gainful employment for five to six years, facing a bleak and uncertain future.

The youth unemployment crisis not only undermines our economic potential but also poses a significant threat to our national security. We must redouble our efforts to create opportunities for meaningful employment and empower our youth to contribute positively to society.



Furthermore, it is highly unconscionable that we continue to invest in the training of nurses and teachers, only to leave them unemployed and unable to contribute to our society. Our trained healthcare professionals and educators deserve better than to be left languishing on the sidelines, unable to fulfill their potential and earn a living.



We must prioritize the deployment of these vital workers to areas where they are most needed, ensuring that every citizen has access to quality healthcare and education. We owe it to our nurses and teachers, as well as to the communities they serve, to provide them with the support and opportunities they need to thrive.



Moreover, the exorbitant cost of living in our country has reached untenable levels, leaving many struggling to make ends meet. Despite their hard work and dedication, the monthly take-home pay of our citizens is woefully inadequate to cover necessities, let alone provide for a decent standard of living.



We must address the root causes of this economic disparity and implement policies that promote inclusive growth and prosperity for all.

Furthermore, our private sector continues to suffocate under a poisonous macroeconomic environment, stifling innovation, and hindering economic progress. We must create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, fostering entrepreneurship and investment that will drive sustainable development and job creation.



Lastly, we cannot ignore the stark reality that our nation has been governed by only two political parties for the past 32 years, yet poverty remains pervasive. The current political duopoly has failed to deliver on the promise of equal opportunity for all our citizens. It has turned out to be a system that has overly enriched a few family and friends over the years at the expense of the general well-being of our people.



We must demand greater accountability and transparency from our leaders and strive for a more inclusive and equitable society where every citizen has the opportunity to succeed.



Moreover, it is evident that alongside the depreciation of our currency, we have also experienced a depreciation of leadership. Our nation is facing a crisis of governance, as both the President and Vice President appear to have abdicated their responsibility to steer our country toward prosperity.



It is disheartening to witness a lack of accountability at the highest levels of government, with the President seemingly checked out and the Vice President absolved himself of any blame for the state of our economy.

This dereliction of duty is unacceptable and undermines the trust and confidence of the people in our leadership. As citizens, we deserve leaders who are committed to the well-being of our nation and willing to take responsibility for their actions and inactions. It is time for a renewed sense of purpose and accountability in our leadership, one that prioritizes the interests of the people above all else.



In conclusion, my fellow citizens, we stand at a critical juncture in our nation's history. The challenges we face are daunting, but they are not insurmountable. It is incumbent upon every one of us to demand better from our leaders and work together to build a brighter future for our children and grandchildren.



Together, we can overcome adversity and forge a path towards a more prosperous and just society for all.



Our beloved nation, Ghana, will rise again.