The true state of the nation: A call for leadership accountability

The parliament of Ghana

As President Akufo-Addo prepares to deliver his annual message on the State of the Nation, it is imperative that we, the Concerned Youth of Ghana (CYG), address the harsh realities that plague our nation.

Ghana once hailed as the beacon of hope in Africa, now finds itself entangled in a web of corruption, thievery, and economic mismanagement. Despite promises of change and transformation, the reality facing ordinary Ghanaians tells a different story, one marred by systemic failures and broken dreams.



Corruption has become endemic and entrenched in every facet of our society. From top government officials to low-level bureaucrats, the stench of corruption permeates our institutions, hindering development and perpetuating inequality. Instead of serving the people, those in power serve their interests, lining their pockets with public funds while the masses suffer.



Thievery and naked robbery have become synonymous with governance in Ghana. Scandals such as the PDS debacle, “Agyapa deal”, and the infamous 'Galamsey' menace underscore the brazen plundering of our nation's resources. The natural wealth that should benefit all Ghanaians is being pillaged for the benefit of a select few, leaving our environment degraded and our communities impoverished.



Youth unemployment continues to soar, with millions of young Ghanaians languishing in despair as they struggle to find meaningful employment opportunities. Despite promises of job creation and economic empowerment, the youth remain marginalized and disillusioned, with their potential squandered by a government that prioritizes political expediency over genuine progress.

Economic hardship grips the nation, with skyrocketing prices, stagnant wages, and a widening gap between the rich and the poor. The cost of living continues to rise unabated, pushing many families to the brink of poverty while the ruling elite basks in opulence and excess.



As President Akufo-Addo fulfils his constitutional duty to address the nation, we, the Concerned Youth of Ghana, demand more than empty rhetoric and hollow promises. We demand accountability, transparency, and, above all, leadership that truly serves the interests of the people.



Therefore, we call upon President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to do the honorable thing and announce their resignation. It is clear that they have failed in their duty to lead our nation with integrity and