The wacko continues to tickle himself for a laugh

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Ministerial appointments are not made based on the views or opinions expressed by compromised media men or dubious party executives, singing the non-existent praises of the ‘highest bidder’!

Winning one Parliamentary seat and contributing to the NPP losing three (3) crucial Parliamentary seats, can NEVER be said to be an achievement!



A desperate and bent politician allegedly circumvented the electoral laws of this country, and paid some people in neighbouring constituencies, notably, Gomoa East, Awutu Senya West and Agona East, to register for December 7, 2020, elections in his constituency in order to vote for him.



This selfish and unpatriotic act, masterminded by this crook, led to the defeat of Hon. George Andah (Awutu Senya West), Hon. Kojo Asemanyi (Gomoa East), and Hon. Prof. Kwesi Yankah (Agona East).



The nagging question is, how can someone who contributed to the defeat of the NPP in three (3) Parliamentary seats, be said to have upped the votes of the NPP in the December 7, 2020 elections?



This person is in short, a demon clothed in political garments and doesn’t deserve any Ministerial appointment whatsoever! NOT even a Minister responsible for ‘public urinals and toilets’!

This is not a battle of the Lord’s, but a battle of ‘virtue (the son) versus evil (a known crook)’!



Those deserving Ministerial appointments hardly waste their time and resources in bribing some corrupt people in society to sing their questionable achievements like people afflicted with leprosy in Biblical times.



Respectable persons like the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, doesn’t even have to be a Member of Parliament to be appointed Ministers. Most importantly, such persons are not in need of shameful and disgraceful praises of stomach journalists and corrupt and inept party executives who contributed a great deal to the loss of the NPP in the Parliamentary elections on December 7, 2020, when they allegedly took huge bribes and aided and abetted in imposing unpopular Parliamentary candidates on some constituencies, resulting in the abysmal performance of the NPP in the Parliamentary polls. Such corrupt party executives are better off keeping their mouths shut, and proceed to peacefully enjoy their ill-gotten wealth.



Fact is, some corrupt party executives can impose Parliamentary candidates on the NPP through ‘mafia’ tactics, but CANNOT impose such a miserable lot on the discerning electorate of the Republic of Ghana! The miserable performance of those unpopular candidates in the just-ended polls is hardly surprising.



I appeal to the NPP to set up an independent body, chaired by someone who will NOT stoop low to take bribes from this devil, who has now assumed the role of the ‘President of the Bribe Givers Association of Ghana (BGAG)’, to look into the case of the three (3) constituencies, raised above.

Anyway, the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is at liberty to nominate this corrupt attention and fame seeker as a Minister, if the President so desires. However, this will inevitably collapse the President’s new administration beginning January 7, 2021, before it even kickstarts!



Alhassan Salifu Bawah



(son of an upright peasant farmer)