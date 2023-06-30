The whole truth of biblical creation ( Part 4)

A Bible

Now on Wednesday evening, comes the vision of the fifth day.

Genesis 1:20-23



And God said, Let the waters bring forth abundantly the moving creature



that hath life, and fowl that may fly above the earth in the open firmament of



heaven.



And God created great whales, and every living creature that moveth, which



the waters brought forth abundantly, after their kind, and every winged fowl



after his kind: and God saw that it was good.



And God blessed them, saying, Be fruitful, and multiply, and fill the waters



in the seas, and let fowl multiply in the earth.



And the evening and the morning were the fifth day.

There are two things that I’d like to mention. God first revealed His actual name (Yehovah) to Moses (Exodus 6:3). There is no “J” sound in Hebrew. The English letter 'J' was created more than ten years after the King James Bible was first published (AD 1611), which had no “J”. So instead of saying Joshua, it would be pronounced (close to) 'Yeh– shu-ah'. The name Yeshua is the Hebrew short form of saying 'Yehovah saves', or 'Yehovah is our salvation'. Matthew 1:21 should have been translated to say: And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call His name JESUS: because He shall save His people from their sins.



Secondly, it was commendable that King James the First of England, sought to



standardize the English Bible. But it was foolish of him to have gentiles perform the undertaking. It would have been much, much better if Jewish translators were assigned the task. There would not have been as many mistakes in the translation made. Besides, the Jews are the ones that Yehovah conveyed the scriptures to, not to gentiles.



For example, the translators made a big error in Genesis 1:21. They thought that



they would “correct” what Moses wrote, and replaced his words with “great



whales”. How foolish of them. The vision given to Moses was the day that God



created plesiosaurs and liopleurodons, which Moses called “sea monsters” (not



great whales). The gentile translators of Hebrew (and Greek) into the KJV should



not have changed what Moses wrote.



God also created archaeopteryx (fowls of the air) which Moses also saw. So if you are wondering where the dinosaurs are in the bible, turn to Genesis 1:21. Moses did not see the land dinosaurs, because they were created the following day of that particular week, yet he was not shown that (6th) day. Now on Thursday evening, starts the vision of the sixth day.

Genesis 1:24-31



And God said, Let the earth bring forth the living creature after his kind,



cattle, and creeping thing, and beast of the earth after his kind: and it was



so.



And God made the beast of the earth after his kind, and cattle after their



kind, and every thing that creepeth upon the earth after his kind: and God



saw that it was good.



And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let



them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and



over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that

creepeth upon the earth.



So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him;



male and female created he them.



And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply,



and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of



the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth



upon the earth.



And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is



upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a



tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat.

And to every beast of the earth, and to every fowl of the air, and to every



thing that creepeth upon the earth, wherein there is life, I have given every



green herb for meat: and it was so.



And God saw every thing that he had made, and, behold, it was very good.



And the evening and the morning were the sixth day.



Here we have Yehovah creating the land animals, and later making mankind, male



and female together. Current creationism cannot explain why the animals are made



first, then mankind afterwards in chapter one: and in chapter two, Adam is made,



then the animals, and then Eve. How can the bible be a true historical narrative if it has two contradicting “creation accounts”?



Simple!! Neither narrative is a creation account. Thinking that Genesis contains a creation narration is a false notion by people that do not understand the Genesis text. Even Moses did not fully understand what Yehovah was showing him.