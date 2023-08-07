The whole truth of biblical salvation, Part 1 of 5

A Bible

Salvation is the state of being saved or protected from harm or a dire situation. In religion and theology, salvation generally refers to the deliverance of the soul from sin, and its consequences, such as eternal spiritual death.

The word “biblical” is relating to, or in accordance with the Holy Bible, the written word of God.



The academic study of salvation is called soteriology. It is defined as the



collective analysis of the various procedures (or lack of such) that have been set forth by different faiths or religions, that they believe is the correct path to Yeshua the Messiah (Jesus Christ).



You, being the reader, might wonder what credentials I may have to qualify me as



a proper authority concerning this matter.



Christians: The Whole Truth of Biblical Creation, Part 1 of 7”.



Of the various entities that try to explain biblical creation, that article (up till now) is the only one that starts with the origin of Satan, and the events occurring before the time period of Genesis 1:1. Also, consider the information that is being provided in this article.



We should start off with “Why is salvation necessary?”. Take note that I used the word “necessary” and not the word “required”. Let me cite the following bible verses.



Matthew 7:13-15



13 - Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way,



that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat:

14- Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life,



and few there be that find it.



15- Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but



inwardly they are ravening wolves.



Here, Yeshua (the Hebrew name of Jesus) is speaking of the gospel of salvation.



Anyone can accept salvation and be saved from sin. But only a relative few will



do what is necessary to obtain that (true) salvation. Most people that think that they have salvation have actually been misled by misinformation, false teachers, or the spiritual laziness of the individual.



The purpose of having salvation is to become a saint of God (Yehovah), and avoid standing trial (being a defendant) at the White Throne Judgment (WTJ). If you are a defendant at the WTJ, there is more than a 60% chance that you will be cast into the Lake of Fire, to be tormented forever with Satan. That’s why you would want to be a judge, and not the defendant.



Take note that there is a difference between the Lake of Fire and the place known as Hell. When a saint of God dies, they go to Paradise (Luke 23:43), to be



resurrected at the second coming of Yeshua.



Everyone else who dies goes to Hell (Luke 16:23), whether they were a righteous person or not. They will be resurrected and the third coming of Yeshua, and will stand trial at the WTJ and be judged by one of the saints (1st Corinthians 6:2). It is hoped that the righteous do not suffer as much (if at all) as the wicked in Hell.

So why was the necessity of salvation put upon us? Well, when Yehovah first



created this Earth and universe, mankind was to be immortal, and to first inhabit all the Earth before venturing out into outer space and inhabiting all the galaxies that had been created. Our universe was the last (or most recent) creation God had made, and Lucifer (the former head angel in Heaven) was assigned as overseer.



Again, you need to go read “The Whole Truth of Biblical Creation”.



Mankind was not supposed to have any direct dealings with the Creator. All our



needs were to be addressed by Lucifer. However, things turned sour when the



expectations of Lucifer were not met, and he tried to gain “his independence” from Yehovah. Therefore seven periods of time were determined to take back ownership of Earth (refer to Daniel 9:24).



The first five advents of mankind on Earth have come and gone. We are now in the



sixth period of time on Earth. In Genesis chapter two, it is only the beginning



history of modern man (7200 BC), and how Yehovah tricked Satan in to hanging



himself. The tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil was not put in the garden to



test man. It was put there to create a loophole in God’s covenant(s) with Lucifer, in order to righteously take back ownership of Earth.

However, with Adam and Eve’s disobedience, came sin and death also, as stated in



the following verse:



Romans 5:12



Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and



so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned:



Adam was the “executor of the estate” of mankind. When he sinned, the penalty of



death was imputed on all of his offspring. The nature of sin is passed from father to child by means of the male’s sperm. That is why Yeshua had to be born of a virgin, but more about that later. Meanwhile, mankind was separated from God and eternal life.



Yehovah developed a plan of salvation for modern mankind, since it was mainly the fault of Lucifer that mankind had to suffer the fate of death.



For whatever reason, it would take thousands of years to put the plan in place.



Adam and Eve were expelled from the Garden of Eden in 4267 BC. Adam died in



3037 BC. Enoch, the seventh generation from Adam, was taken to Heaven without

dying in 3280 BC. The flood of Noah was in 2611 BC.



The one land mass was divided into continents, and the Babel Tower stoppage was in 2509 BC. A man named Abram was born in 2318 BC, and God called him “to be separate” in 2243 BC, when he left his family and ventured out to the land of Canaan. Yehovah established His covenant with Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob:



2 Kings 13:23



And the LORD was gracious unto them, and had compassion on them, and had respect unto them, because of his covenant with Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and would not destroy them, neither cast he them from his presence as yet.



After the Exodus of the children of Israel (House of Jacob) from Egypt in 1598



BC, the nation of Israel was to be the spokesmen of Yehovah, in order to reveal to the rest of the world the knowledge of God. That is why the Jews are called



“God’s special people”:



Deuteronomy 7:6



For thou art an holy people unto the LORD thy God: the LORD thy God hath



chosen thee to be a special people unto himself, above all people that are



upon the face of the earth.