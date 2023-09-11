The worst is coming from the West now - Western Region deserves fair share of the national cake

A file photo

We the youth in Nzemaland home and abroad are calling on all relevant stakeholders with the regional member of the Council of State being our focus because she cared for humanity to consider the fact that the Western Region is the bread and resource basket of the country thus not to be taken for granted.

The growing despondency among the youth is becoming outrageous and it amounts to a national security threat regarding the deplorable state of our roads and various ancillary infrastructures in the prestigious region with varied interest in Second Takoradi the regional capital and the region as a whole.



The health implications are also something else taking into consideration the dust emanating from these deplorable roads.



We want to ask if anybody will leave and neglect his good wife in the name of negligence. That is what the leaders are doing to jilt the Western Region to other places despite helping the nation's GDP development.



In our divine closet, gold, bauxite, manganese, cocoa, diamond, timber, silica sand for glass, palm oil, rubber, coconut, and almighty crude oil and abundance of natural gas in the Ahanta and Nzema area. The Western Region has the best beaches and the only peninsula in Ghana is the Cape3points Princess Akatakyi Areas.



There's always the analogy that the Western Region is the California in Africa. The only place that tropical forest enters is the sea.



With all this, the once prestigious environment and enviable Region has been left to a fetid environment. The Western Region cannot boast of a single road network that is in good shape. We bemoan the fact that the western Region particularly the Regional Capital Sekondi-Takoradi has nothing to smile about.

All our roads are in a deplorable state. I mean Second Takoradi. All our road network is an eyesore. Even though we harbour a lot of prestigious companies. We always question the criteria for the selection of a Regional Minister. We have a minister who is not a native of the region and not conversant with the local development interest of the people emphasis on the youth and the deprived.



Are we serious as a region and a nation as a whole? it's only in the Western Region because we are presumed to be the most peaceful people in the world. We need to wake up as a region.



This is a place where some of us were born and breaded. It was a Unique city with all the social amenities including roads were all motorable with Monkey Sanctuary in the middle of the town.



We were happy the President of Ghana was in Sekondi to commission a Naval Vessel. I'm pretty sure he had first-hand information on what we are talking about. We want our chiefs to resurrect their demand to help the good people of the region.



All these hydrocarbon companies in the region, When you approach them on corporate social corporate responsibilities, they are bold to tell you that, everything is centralized. It's very sad. All these firms have their headquarters domiciled in Accra for reasons best known to them.



We are of the strong view that the 10 percent demand from our oil proceeds for the development of the region by our revered chiefs and Queenmothers must be rebirthed and include allocations from other resources like gold and manganese which are gradually deteriorating our forest, water, and road resources and network. Enough of capacity building and Fora for our chiefs and people. There should be some respect for the holders of the resources.

Our humble appeal to the Chiefs and Queen mothers is to put aside partisan interest and think about the development of the youth. Our Kingsmen need to stand up for us. We feel our leaders are failing us.



They are not acting enough to bring in the necessary development. We are losing ourselves as youth from the Western Region. We don't feel proud of the once meritorious environment we live in.



The Ankobra River, Pra River, and all streams in the Wassa and Ahanta areas are all affected by the activities of Illegal mining which is being fueled by politicians in power. Everyone is sitting aloof and unconcerned.



As for our regional minister, the less said about how he has failed us the better for all of us. Misplaced priorities are things we are interested in as a region. Even though the discovery of resources doesn't automatically bring enormous development there are systems. Not the way we abuse power and



neglect the ordinary taxpayer. We are fed up.



Market Circle construction is at a standstill and has brought a lot of difficulties and inconvenience in the central market district of Takoradi. So-called interchange has halted with massive inconvenience to everyone in the metropolis. We are going back and down the drain if leadership doesn't work on it.

We are tired of writing development appeals and petitions. We have plan B which we are bound to legitimately push to make the Western Region work again.



We have Rubber Plantations but it will cause you to know that Bonsa Tryres by Firestone in America which was built by Osagyefo Dr. Nkrumah has been idle and in a poor state for over 40 years. We are rather interested in not adding value but rather exporting it. The best comes from the West now; the worst is



coming from the West.



When we were young, Bauxite was being transported to the Takoradi Port through rail transport. Greedy led us to collapse the rail sector so we could transport with trucks owned by politicians. Takoradi to Agona Road is the manifestation of what we are lamenting.



Not to mention the various broken culverts and bridges in neglected tourist destinations like Princess Town, Cape3points, Busua, Butre, et al.



It baffles our imagination that, the Western Region has got serious government-appointed agents close to the seat of Government but reluctantly look on for us to lack development. It is beyond our thinking. Western Region deserves better.

If it's hypocrisy, we are urging them to stop immediately and take the region to heart.



Our habour has been strategically reduced to a resource export port thus putting pressure on our road infrastructure and not yielding any value for the development of the Metropolis. I mean the Sekondi Takoradi Metro.



We say enough is enough. The leaders must act and bring this shame to order. For Allah's sake Western Region is home to Paa Grant, Osagye Nkrumah, Mr. Dadson, Mr. Ackah Watso, Chief Halmintong Biney whose company rebirthed Ghana Ports and Ghana commercial bank with his project money, and a host of others who fought for our independence. We need to be wise and know that. Ghana need not



neglect her good wife of so many years. We want to feel like we are holders of Ghana's resources.