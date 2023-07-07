There is nothing special about Kissi Agyebeng, the prosecutor is a member of underworld clan

Ghana's Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

Since criminals have penetrated the current government's legal, law enforcement, and political systems in Ghana, crime and injustice are openly expressed there every day, posing challenges to the nation and its citizens. Following Martin Amidu's resignation, Kissi Agyabeng was appointed to fill the position of Special Prosecutor, but despite the former Special Prosecutor's complaints that Agyebeng is unqualified, he was sworn in. Is Kissi Agyebeng a man of principles or a professional criminal?

Before readers can completely comprehend this post about Kissi Agyebeng’s criminal activities, I'll go back to the archives and pull out a few articles about him, of how he misled the public and engaged in illegal activity while faking innocence. The manifestation of criminality in governmental institutions and politics in Ghana never ends, since Ghanaians hate protests, this has been the biggest opportunity for criminals to spread their tentacles as they wreck the nation for their selfish interest.



One of the main reasons why Mr. Agyebeng was chosen by the president to work at the prosecutor's office is because combating corruption is a top priority assignment in the area of public policy but he made it obvious to Ghanaians during his screening before the Appointments Committee of Parliament



on July 22, 2021, that "there is no way I can stop corruption, God himself will not acclaim to that". That should have instantly disqualified him from that position by that statement in any decent nation.



However, since the Ghanaian law is ineffective and everything is taken for granted, Akufo-Addo appointed him because he believes he is the best candidate, who wouldn’t investigate him and as a Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng never demonstrated that he was effective in creating a culture that was intolerant of corrupt behavior in public settings, enhancing parliamentary and public oversight of the implementation of Ghanaian law, or even prosecuting corrupt individuals.



Ghanaians concluded that Martin Amidu was correct after witnessing the waste of the country's resources under the NPP's rule without producing any notable results and the sharp correlation between corruption and debts. What initially gave Agyebeng the confidence that he could fulfill his duties as a prosecutor if a seasoned professional like Martin Amidu had to step down? It is quite evident



that Agyebeng is not performing well in light of the tax invasion and the severity of corruption.

Ghanaians, including the former president, John Mahama, expressed serious concern over the use of resources on Kissi Agyebeng, which prompted him to request that Akufo Addo grant the Special Prosecutor freedom to carry out his duties. Since it's obvious that's exactly what Akufo Addo wants, someone like Agyebeng to fill the post and refrain from looking into anyone for corruption, I responded to Mahama's request with "Mahama, Whether Akufo-Addo gives the Special Prosecutor freedom or not, corruption will always be in Ghana, "written on August 20, 2021. After all, Mr. Amidu left for this reason among others.



Kissi Agyebeng wouldn’t like Ghanaians to know that he can’t do the job, as previously said by himself and more importantly, Akufo-Addo is impeding his progress, therefore, he claimed that a lack of cash to support his work was the real problem and that the money was given to his office. I don't think I'm the



only one who thinks Kissi Agyebeng is a criminal; I believe the majority of Ghanaians do as well. Even though Kennedy Agyapong is not perfect himself, nevertheless, he told Ghanaians that the new Special Prosecutor is a criminal.



Kissi Agyebeng used the opportunity to simply freeze the assets of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, a former CEO of the Forestry Commission and a member of the New Patriotic Party, whose will expose him after his death because he is becoming concerned about the complaints of Ghanaians. This prompted me to write the article "Kissi Agyebeng Shouldn't wait for corrupt politicians to die before freezing their assets" which was published on June 4, 2022.



After questioning if the Special Prosecutor is alive or dead in the caption of one of my articles, I wrote "The best advice I can give the Special Prosecutor is to resign". No matter how big or small the crime, it still counts as a crime. So who is Kissi Agyebeng trying to impress by asking Interpol to detain former



Ghanaian President John Mahama over the Airbus scandal, while President Akufo Addo continues to enjoy impunity despite being linked to illegal mining that has polluted the country's waters and also being exposed by Al Jazeera for engaging in illegal gold trade that has cost the state billions?

This doesn’t make sense, and more significantly, it proves the point made in my writings and also confirms what Kennedy Agyapong said that Kissi Agyebeng is a professional criminal rather than a special prosecutor. Since the NPP government is aware of what John Mahama is capable of, they still view him as their biggest threat, therefore; to stop him from running for president of the party, they



intend to use the Special Prosecutor to reignite the old fire around the Airbus issue.



Why should you worry about someone you believe won't be able to handle the task? The NPP has been asking what Mahama can do when he returns, insisting that he can't mend the broken economy. That indicates that people are apprehensive about Mahama, which is understandable considering his accomplishments, including unfinished projects. Since the majority of Ghanaians are now very wise, I



strongly believe that all the diabolical plans and covert plots by Kissi Agyebeng and the NPP government against John Mahama will be unsuccessful. Time will tell.