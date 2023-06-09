Those preaching about green Ghana are galamsey operators

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Dear all, today June 9th, 2023 marks Green Ghana Day. And according to President Akufo-Addo, we are planting about 10,000,000 trees.

Look, I support this practice because trees give off oxygen that we need to breathe. Trees reduce the amount of stormwater runoff, which reduces erosion and pollution in our waterways and may reduce the effects of flooding.



Many species of wildlife depend on trees for habitat. Trees provide food, protection, and homes for many birds and mammals.



We all know that trees also provide many useful products like lumber for building construction, furniture, paneling, cabinetry, and flooring, as well as paper of all kinds. But tree products go far beyond wood and paper. You might be surprised at just how many tree products you use every day, and where they are found. Let's not joke with trees.



However, "one tree doesn't make a forest" so I urge every good citizen to get involved in the tree planting exercise for decision-making is not a one-man show.

Besides, President Nana Akufo-Addo must deal with his illegal mining (galamsey) officials at the jubilee house. We cannot waste time and money to plant trees today and fell them down tomorrow for quick money illegally. You are preaching about green Ghana meanwhile, there are ‘galamseyers’ in Jubilee House. Prof Frimpong-Boateng declared.



Illegal mining (galamsey) devastates the environment, causes deforestation, and pollutes the water, air, and soil through the release of toxic chemicals. Galamsey is a social problem, it impedes plant afforestation and it is caused by we the citizens led by those powerful government officials. Let us change our attitudes.



Going forward, as a nation we need to maintain the trees after the planting. I observed that most of the trees that were planted years back are not in life due to improper supervision.



I am a citizen of Ghana and Africa is born in me. We are one people.