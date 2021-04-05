Those who removed Ghana's Republic Day are traitors

File photo: Republic Day was celebrated on every first day of July

It is shocking to know that Easter Monday, Boxing Day, etc are celebrated as important holidays in Ghana but President Akufo-Addo has cancelled the celebration of Ghana's Republic Day. Republic Day is nuisance to him.

Since 1960, 1st July has been celebrated as Ghana's Republic Day, an important national holiday, until Nana Akufo-Addo became president in 2017.



The Republic Day should be the most important Day in Ghana's history,... as important as Independence Day which occurred three years prior.



Before July 1, 1960, The Queen of England still held the post of Head of State of Ghana even though Kwame Nkrumah was Prime Minister.



In the 1960 Ghana Elections, the opposition, led by J.B. Danquah campaigned to maintain the status quo, so the Queen of England will become overall ruler if Danquah wins. Kwame Nkrumah campaigned for total expulsion of the British and Ghana being ruled by Ghanaians.

Nkrumah won 89% and declared Ghana a Republic. Maybe that is the story some people want to hide. How can you trash such an important milestone and celebrate Easter Monday?



What has Easter Monday done for this nation?



Anybody who deliberately pushed for the trashing of Ghana's Republic Day is a traitor.