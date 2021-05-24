Tiisha should package her songs well, nudity won’t help her to stay relevant

Ghanaian Musician, Tiisha

Staying relevant in the competitive music industry requires a lot of work. Many talents adopt strategies that would help them to get that dreamed breakthrough and remain the people’s favourite.

To get that one big hit that can push you through the mainstream consciousness is another herculean task.



It can take someone so many years to achieve this. Sadly, others cannot make it to the mainstream no matter how they challenge themselves.



Interestingly, those who work their ways to mainstream have to put in more work and efforts to remain relevant.



Staying relevant as an artiste is a broad topic that will be touched on in a different write-up.



Ghana’s music industry is known for its dominance by male musicians. There are few women who are doing tremendously well.



Somewhere in 2019, young, energetic and talented singer, Tiisha Bentil was ushered into the Ghanaian music scene.

Her signing with Zylofon Music and the release of her song ‘Packaging’ caught the attention of some music fans in the country.



A section of these music fans thought Tiisha was coming in with a fierce battle for the ‘Queen of Ghana Music’ title.



This hope stemmed from her association with Zylofon Music which seems to have the wherewithal to promote, brand and make an artiste a household name.



Undoubtedly, the resources available to Zylofon Music can propel a lot of budding musicians to greater heights.



A few years into the game, Tiisha has not found her rhythm. She is currently struggling to compete with the notable female names in the Ghanaian music scene.



Her hunger for a breakthrough has compelled her to do all manner of things to get attention. The viral video of Tiisha twerking with her bare butt to promote her new song ‘True Mood’ sounds fresh in the minds of those who have been following her.

Tiisha was reported to have said those who do not like what she does should stop following her. My question is, how many of these people who are following her because of nudity will be there in the next few years?



She cannot ride on nudity for a long time. The beautiful singer should know that those who are raising concerns about how she carries herself are the real people who love her and care about her.



If you are showing body today, someone younger and hotter than you can emerge and overtake you. She should let her talent do the talking.



Dear Tiisha, package your songs well and let see the magic.



Again, her handles at Zylofon Music should try and promote her songs and the entire artiste signed onto the record label outside their comfort zones.