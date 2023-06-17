Time for NPP delegates to do sober reflection

NPP flag

It's time once again for the NPP to nominate who will lead the Party into the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections. As a precursor to this event, a special electoral college is tasked to reduce the number of contestants from ten as it stands to five. Then will follow a voting process to elect one who will emerge as winner with 50% votes plus one.

The NPP headquarters was decorated with Dr. Bawumia's paraphernalia, turning the Party's headquarters into a Bawumia operational headquarters right under the eyes and nose of the party chairman and secretary. All Party Regional Chairmen and secretaries, as well as all government appointees, upon having been compromised by the administration to either follow the herd, or lose their jobs, have been enjoined to tow the lines in support of Bawumia.



Such a spectacle, and foisting attitude is alien to our Party's policies and principles, neither is it in our culture nor in our practices.



President Akufo-Addo, then candidate for the leadership against Alan Kyeremateng, Addai Nimo, and Asamoa Boateng, in the post 2007 seventeen contestants saw a fair play.



Similarly, previous leadership contests involving Prof Albert Adu-Boahen, ex-President Kufuor, J H Mensah, etc, never witnessed such very bias and dirty autocratic tactics.



In fact, and indeed, Akufo-Addo and his Bawumia are doing everything possible to hijack the NPP against its attributes that have made it enamoured by majority of Ghanaians.

The criteria, terms of reference etc., based upon which the special electoral college will determine who qualifies for selection is unknown, and remains unknowable to the public, which shouldn't be the best practice of fairness.



Let's therefore wait and see if on the day when other contestants will submit their nomination forms, a similar decoration of the NPP headquarters will be done; and also how, if more than one contestant submit their forms on the same day.



Having said these so far, my attention is on the grassroot delegates. Whether Ghana and the party succeed or fail, it depends on your choice of leader and presidential candidate.



Accepting cash and material inducements for today, and making an erroneous leadership choice is akin to spiking slow poisoning substance in food for your children, and your future generations to come. Several wrong choices of leadership have had immediate negative results, and whereby the current administration is a classical example, not mentioning the NDC and their ravages caused to Ghana.



NPP Delegates have ever since 2007, collected inducements ranging from cash in envelopes that don't last for even a month of outgoing financial expenditure, to air conditioners, flat screen TV sets, motorcycles, etc., yet continuing to languish in the vicious merry-go-round cycle.

The effect is that, those who offer those materials to you have not only fooled you as a non entity, they have enslaved you and your conscience, while you have sold the future of Ghana for pittance. Those in the administration are already super rich, and they want to exploit you the ordinary struggling citizens into deeper penury.



If Akufo-Addo and Bawumia have been able to compromise government appointees and Party executives, please, grassroot delegates, don't follow suite. Sit quietly and think hard, irrespective of what material goodies have been offered to you, and ask yourself what makes the person qualified to be who and what he/she wants to be.



They are meant to serve you in their positions, but not to be served. Your role responsibility is to honour them as servicemen and women.



Consider your present predicament as a citizen of Ghana, fancy the performance of the administration, and carefully decide independently if you want to remain as such in it or not. The future of your children and their children and grandchildren in a Ghana as it is must be your measuring rod.