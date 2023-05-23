Today is World Legends Day in honour of NAPO

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Stories have been told of legends whose impacts on the World goes beyond this generation. Stories have been told of legends who have transformed lives like none other. Stories have been told of legends who have dedicated theirs entire lives to providing LEADERSHIP OF SERVICE. Stories have been told of Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the legend of legends.

NAPO, as he is affectionately called, is, without a shred of doubt, one of the finest political leaders that Ghana, Africa and the World has seen in recent times. His commitment to the public good and providing life-touching support and interventions to those in need cannot be overemphasized.



It is therefore not surprising that the World is celebrating him today, on the occasion of his 55th Anniversary. Some people have even, rightly so, suggested that the 23rd day of May each year be celebrated as World Legends Day.



Today, here in Ghana and elsewhere, both traditional and social media have been awash with the NAPO story, with people giving testimonies about the impactful generational leadership of the most decorated Minister of State in the history of Ghana.



We are talking about the man who successfully spearheaded the biggest educational intervention in the nation’s post colonial history, the international award winning Free SHS. The man who touches lives like none other. The man who sweeps every award he is nominated. The man who exemplifies compassion and humility.

Ghana has, in the past 15 years and over, produced about 7 Ministers of Energy, but the country continued to witness pockets of “dumsor” until the coming of the legendary NAPO. Just as he did with the unprecedented Free SHS, NAPO yet again, rose to the occasion and brought a PERMANENT SOLUTION to this seemingly intractable perennial energy crisis.



NAPO, indeed always delivers even where every other person fails. He delivered yesterday, delivered today and will forever deliver. It is not for nothing that Ghanaians refer to him as the “Daakyehene” of our time. May we all live to see that relishing moment, and may the Almighty continue to grant our NAPO all his heart desires.



#ForGodAndCountry