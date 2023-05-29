Top 5 things every candidate must know about BECE

File photo

BECE is an acronym that stands for Basic Education Certificate Examination.

It is written after three years of junior secondary education in Ghana and Nigeria.



In Ghana, BECE is administered by the Ghana Education Service under the Ministry of Education and by the state Ministry of Education in Nigeria in each state under the supervision of the National Examinations Council (NECO).



BECE SUBJECTS



BECE Subjects taken for students in Ghana are different from that of students in Nigeria.



Here are the subjects taken by students from Ghana:



• English Language



• Mathematics



• Integrated Science



• Social Studies



• Religious and Moral Education



• French



(Optional)



Ghanaian language (any Ghanaian language offered at the candidate’s school)



Basic Design and Technology (Visual arts, Home Economics, Pre-Technical Skills)



Information Communication and Technology.

Here are the subjects taken by students from Nigeria:



• English Language



• Mathematics



• National Values Education (Including Civic Education, Social Studies, and Christian/Islamic Religious Studies)



• Basic Science and Technology



• Cultural and Creative Arts



• Pre-vocational Studies



• Foreign Language (French or Arabic)



• Nigerian Language (Edo, Efik, Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba)



• Business Studies



• History (starting 2021)



BECE EXAMINATION



Just like every other WAEC-administered examination, the BECE has its own structure and format.



The BECE is structured into two major parts for all subjects. The first is the multiple choices test also known as the objective questions. This part contains a list of questions and options for possible answers. Candidates are expected to tick the appropriate answers as it relates to the questions. The objective questions tests are usually written with a pencil and paper.



The second part is the theory segment. The theory segment contains questions that students are expected to provide answers to. This segment does not contain any answer options. Students are expected to write the correct answers. The theory segment is usually written with a ballpoint pen and paper.

BECE GRADING SYSTEM



The BECE grading system consists of the score from the examination and the continuous assessment marks provided by the student school. In Ghana, candidates are graded on a nine-point scale, with Grade 1 for the highest performance and Grade 9 for the lowest performance.



Since 2017, Candidates in Nigeria have been graded on a non-linear 5-point scale from;



• A(Distinction) The highest grade



• B(Upper Credit)



• C(Lower Credit)



• P(Pass)



• F(Fail) The lowest grade.



Before 2017, it was graded on a non-linear 4-point scale:



• A(Distinction) The highest grade



• C(Credit)



• P(Pass)



• F(Fail) The lowest grade



BECE RESULT CHECKER



To access your BECE Result online, you will need a Result Checker scratch card. There are some accredited BECE result checkers online where you can purchase the BECE placement checker. Some of them are:-

• Ghana Post



• Apex Bank



• Lismic Consult Limited



You can also buy the BECE result checker online using mobile money (ALL NETWORKS) and print them instantly.



After you obtain the WAEC BECE Scratch card, you can proceed to check your BECE result online by following the procedures below:



1. Visit the Waec Result Checker Online Portal via the link below;



http://ghana.waecdirect.org



2. Enter your Index Number.



3. Select the Type of Examination (e.g. BECE).



4. Select your Examination Year eg. 2021.



5. Enter the Card Serial Number found on the reverse side of your Scratch card.



6. Enter the 12-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Scratch card eg. 012345678912.



7. Confirm your Index Number and Examination Year. This is to ensure that your examination information is correct.



8. Click on Submit and wait for the display in the popup window. This may take several seconds.



BECE SCHOOL PLACEMENT

The Ghana Education Service uses its Computerized School Selection and Placement System to place successful BECE examinees in senior high schools, technical institutes, and vocational institutions. In Nigeria, each school determines the appropriate placement of students in either Science, Arts, Commercial, or vocational study tracks based on their BECE results.



Before going through the school placement system, here are a few things you need to be aware of:



• A list of schools will be sent to the various Junior high Schools preparing candidates for BECE.



• Parents and teachers are to guide students to choose 5 schools in order of preference.



• When selecting schools, students should consider their academic performance before making a choice since their scores will be fed into the CSSPS to generate their school.



• Students who score an aggregate 9 in the following core subjects: Maths, English, and Science are not qualified for placement.



• Such students must retake the exams again as private candidates afterward visit a school of choice with available space for admission.



CONCLUSION



BECE is a mandatory examination for students in the ninth year of their basic education class and the third year of Junior Secondary School.



It is a means of deciding whether a student will be promoted from Junior High School (JHS) to Senior High School (SHS).



This Exam is necessary to be awarded the basic education certificate



BECE is also a requirement for SHS school selection.



Are you taking BECE or do you have a child writing it? Please leave a comment below and let’s know what you think.