Transformational initiatives for enhancing continuous professional development among teachers in Ghana

The teacher is a crucial factor in the learner's experience, and the quality of the teacher has been recognized as one element that influences the learner's growth and development.

Effective teaching has an impact on a student's learning and achievements. The strength and efficacy of the instruction depend on the teacher's capacity to make decisions that are appropriate for each student at each stage of the learning process, and this is why, throughout the world, there have been accelerated efforts to increase teacher quality through investment in their professional development.



Professional development of teachers



Professional development, an integral component of teacher professionalism, is identified as providing ways that enable teachers to keep up with relevant and up-to-date pedagogical and subject content knowledge in their fields of expertise.



Teacher continuous professional development refers to “those processes and activities designed to enhance the professional knowledge, skills, and attitudes of educators so that they might, in turn, improve the learning of students” (Guskey, 2000, p. 16).



This article promotes the adoption of professional development programs by teachers and highlights various initiatives taken to enhance and sanitize the CPD ecosystem of pre-tertiary teachers in Ghana.



In Ghana, the Pre-Tertiary Teacher Professional Development and Management (PTPDM) policy (2012), spearheaded by the then Teacher Education Division, now the National Teaching Council, provided a policy instrument to direct the institutionalization of CPD programs and the establishment of minimal requirements for the teaching profession.



As a sequel to the above, the National Teachers' Standard and Framework for Professional Development of Teachers have been developed to inform teacher preparation, practice, and professional development. The framework aims to bring the National Teachers' Standards into action by giving teachers instructions on how to improve their capacity to satisfy the educational needs of their students.

The most essential and distinctive thing this policy restructuring in the CPD space seeks to do is guide teachers to continue to improve their competencies to maintain the integrity of the teaching profession and improve their professional status.



How the CPD system has been structured



Enhanced programmes:



Recently, the National Teaching Council, together with the Ghana Education Service, Teacher Unions, and other relevant partners, enhanced the CPD programs to include Mandatory programs ( Professional Learning Communities and National CPD days), Targeted or specialized programs, and Recommended and self-initiated programs. With these modalities, teachers are guaranteed access to a wide range of resources and training options to hone their skills and knowledge.



Modified CPD points:



Teachers are required to obtain 20 CPD points annually, and the point distribution is as follows:



PLC will award 6 points to teachers at no cost, and for all three training sessions held during the year, NCPD will receive 6 points at a subsidized price of 150 Cedis.

Four (4) points will come from service providers' demand-driven initiatives (targeted or specialized programs).



4 points from self-initiated and recommended CPD initiatives provided by teacher unions, development partners, and other organizations that are usually free.



The adjusted CPD points have become necessary to reflect best practices, for teachers to meet current standards, and also to address emerging challenges.



Cost reduction CPD program:



Apart from the CPD training organized on NCPD days, which comes at an annual cost of GHC150 all others are usually at no cost to the teacher.



Conveniently, the Continuous Professional allowance which is paid annually to teachers, provides a financial cushion for teachers as they access relevant CPD programmes. This approach to CPD affordability can significantly contribute to the continued growth and effectiveness of teachers in their roles.



Arguments in support of the continuous professional development allowance:

For each CPD session teachers attend, they earn CPD points. The CPD metrics empowered by the CPD framework and clause 60(k) of the Education Regulatory Act (Act 1023) create a persuasive argument for the payment of the CPD stipend. It also assists teachers in tracking their CPD growth and serves as a data source for stakeholders in decision-making to improve teacher professionalism.



Learning management system for teachers:



The National Teaching Council has collaborated with developmental partners to mount free CPD programs on its LMS for teachers. The eLearning ( https://elearning.ntc.gov.gh/) and ilearn (https://ilearn.ntc.gov.gh/) portal



are among the LMSs built by NTC to offer a variety of tailored CPD programs to meet the demands of teachers.



Overall, e-learning websites have become a crucial part of modern education and training, offering a wide array of benefits to teachers.



Improved coordination and harmonization of CPD:



The restructuring has brought all CPD service providers under a roof of assessment, accreditation, and accountability. This enables service providers to be evaluated and assessed in delivering quality programs for teachers’ development and also facilitates the alignment of the CPD programs with the professional needs of teachers.

Conclusion



The basis of advancement and excellence in education is continuing professional development (CPD) for teachers.



It is a vital pathway for educators to enhance their instructional skills, adapt to new pedagogical approaches, and stay current in the ever-changing educational landscape.