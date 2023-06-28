Transforming education: Why Ghanaian high schools should reconsider the mobile phone ban

File photo

In an era where technology has become deeply integrated into all facets of life, the debate over a ban on smartphone usage in Ghana’s high schools has sparked intense discussion. Various perspectives have emerged – some see phones as academic distractions, while others view them as potential tools for educational expansion and students’ broadening exposure if used properly.

Regrettably, despite our transition into the digital era, a mobile phone ban persists in Ghana’s high schools. As such, students find themselves in a situation reminiscent of the ‘no man’s land’ described by Kurt Lewin, the founder of adolescent psychology. He referred to this stage as a transitional phase bridging the gap A an old and a new chapter in life.



This stage, according to him, is not entirely part of childhood or adulthood and has its own characteristics and challenges. The term ‘no man’s land’ symbolizes a state of ambiguity and disorientation, where individuals are expected to navigate their changing identities and societal expectations.



Lewin’s standpoint sprouts from his perception of adolescence as a delicate growth stage teetering on the edge of transformation. To him, this period is an isolated ‘no man’s land’ – an undefined expanse full of potential, but with the risk of being lost in the quest for identity and self-reliance.



In this imminent age of digitization, the ban on mobile phones amplifies this isolation, leaving students incompetent amidst today’s tech-savvy era.



Counter Arguments and Advocacy for the Ban



Those enforcing the prohibition have presented several reasons in favor of it, including reducing distractions for teenagers, promoting discipline, and securing focus on school assignments.

Admittedly, the misuse of mobile phones by teenagers can take multiple forms. Mobiles are considered distractive as students may be tempted to use them for non-studious activities like social media, games, and online videos during classes, hence impacting their overall academic prowess.



Cyberbullying is another risk, which can severely influence the mental health of students. Overuse of mobiles in non-scholar activities like gaming, chatting, or social networking can result in diminished concentration at school.



Mobile phones can also be used for accessing unsuitable content or engaging in cyberbullying. Mobile phones can be exploited for cheating on tests or assignments and unsupervised use of mobiles can expose teenagers to potential threats such as online predators or scams.



Whiles these concerns are indeed valid, they can be accurately and significantly referred to as legacy thinking.



The supporters of the ban largely or totally ignore the benefits that modern technology and information accessibility can contribute to the education system.



Smartphones, in particular, are nifty tools that can complement the educational endeavors of these SHS students.

Reassessing the Ban



Ghanaian SHS students are typically 12-19 years old, an age that’s developmentally crucial. At this phase, they require access to a considerable amount of information, which can be facilitated by the simple use of a mobile phone. Within the confines of controlled and moderated usage, mobile phones can be incredible tools for assisting in research, learning new skills, and nurturing creativity.



Currently, school authorities have the power to confiscate the mobile phones of students as per GES regulations. However, the methods used to enforce this no-phone policy are riddled with numerous challenges. The policy often induces friction between school authorities and students, cultivating an unfavorable learning ambiance.



It is also seen by some sections of society as an invasion of students’ personal space and leads to concerns about human rights. Furthermore, it essentially isolates students from their households, piling unnecessary stress on young individuals already wrestling with teenage pressure.



Seizing mobile phones has presented numerous challenges including the regrettable distraction of the already overstretched school facilities. In specific instances, the Headmaster of Damongo SHS in 2018, ordered the burning of about 300 mobile phones belonging to students resulting in chaos in the school and attracting considerable condemnation from sections of the society who were outraged by his action.



In 2020 and 2022, students of Zebilla SHTS and Sandema SHS, respectively, set some school properties ablaze over the seizure of mobile phones by school authorities. These are just but a few instances.

It is crucial to re-assess the relevance of this ban. Is it still effective, or is it now an outdated hindrance to progress? Policies should not be unchangeable due to the ever-changing needs of society. The contemporary era requires an updated approach to teenage education that takes into account the ever-changing world our young people will be part of.



We need to reconsider whether this prohibition still bears relevance or is an obsolete obstacle to advancement. The dynamic nature of societal needs implies that no policy should be rigidly maintained. An innovative approach that reflects our evolving world is urgently required for adolescent learning today.



Some benefits of Mobile Phones to Students



Mobile phones possess a multitude of advantages for high school students. These include but are not limited to the following:



1. Learning Tool: Mobile phones can be effective learning resources, various academic applications, and internet accessibility. They offer access to various educational apps and the internet for research purposes which can significantly enhance their learning experiences.



2. Organisation and Time Management: They also contain scheduling and organization tools that assist students in managing their time and responsibilities effectively. Hence, mobile phones can be instrumental in promoting self-directed learning and facilitating knowledge acquisition at the convenience of students.

3. Connective Platform: These devices establish a valuable connection between students and their caregivers, facilitating easy communication regarding schedules, emergencies, and other significant issues.



4. Protection Instrument: In emergency situations or unforeseen circumstances, possession of a mobile phone can be critical for student safety.



Conclusion



In conclusion, the educational authorities in Ghana should endeavor to reconsider the outdated ban on mobile phones in order to bridge the disparity between traditional education and digital learning. It’s vital that our students are prepared to efficiently navigate through Lewin’s ‘no man’s land’.



It’s high time we reassessed and reshaped our rules to make them more appropriate and responsive to our current era. After all, the young generation is the future, and they warrant the best tools to mould that future.