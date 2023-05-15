Tribute to single mothers

File Photo

You carry the weight of two

Today, I celebrate you.



You fight tooth and nail



To make the fruits you bore not fail.



Many nights, you wail



When you struggle to sail



Even then, you wail in the rain

So we don't see your pain.



Those who share the weight



Struggle to date.



But you hold on to faith



As you carry the weight of two



May your blessings be double, too

Your struggles are not unseen



Time will deliver your win.



Cheers, Grace, and Love to all Single Mums.



Happy Mother's Day!