Tribute to single mothers

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: Senyo K. Hosi

You carry the weight of two

Today, I celebrate you.

You fight tooth and nail

To make the fruits you bore not fail.

Many nights, you wail

When you struggle to sail

Even then, you wail in the rain

So we don't see your pain.

Those who share the weight

Struggle to date.

But you hold on to faith

As you carry the weight of two

May your blessings be double, too

Your struggles are not unseen

Time will deliver your win.

Cheers, Grace, and Love to all Single Mums.

Happy Mother's Day!

Columnist: Senyo K. Hosi
