Tribute to the memory of Pharmacist James Ohemeng Kyei

The late Pharmacist, James Ohemeng Kyei

“For me to live is Christ and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21).

Pharmacist Ohemeng Kyei’s fitting Biblical message is likened to what St. Paul said “for me to live is Christ and to die is gain” (Phil 1:21).



I was at Pharm. James Ohemeng Kyei residence in Kumasi when the Asona family delegation arrived from Asante Akyem Agogo.



The Queen mother told me he was a shining star in their family. Then I replied that he was also a shining star to: (1) his wife and children, (2) to his Anglican Church, and (3) most importantly to the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH).



I called him the Number 1 Pharmacist because he rose to become the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH).



Pharm Ohemeng Kyei was my consultant on health matters as both Archbishop of Internal Province of Ghana and Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Kumasi.

He had the highest award in Anglican Church called “the Bishop’s Badge of Honour” for the wonderful support he gave to his Church and the body of Christ. A few examples will suffice here – He built St. Paul’s edifice at the frontage of St. Paul’s Anglican Church at North Suntreso. He provided First Aid to St. Paul’s Parishioners and individuals.



During the 2013 World Pharmacists Day celebrated on 25th September every year, he led his team to donate lots of medicines to Tano Odumasi Anglican Health Centre near Bibiani.



Anytime he and his wife visited us at the Anglican Bishop’s House, they brought us lot of food items including rice. On two occasions, Mother Superior and I told them to their surprise that the rice had finished and to our amazement, they brought us more rice.



For me, he was both a brother and a friend. We had something in common. He did his Masters at the University of Bradford and I did mine at the University of Leeds. Bradford and Leeds are twin cities just like Sekondi and Takoradi, therefore we compared notes.



Pharm Ohemeng Kyei was a gentleman par excellence. He was a good man. Psalm 125:4 states that “God does good to those who are good”. He was a very good and responsible family man. He took keen interest in the education of his children – the youngest is a Medical doctor and the only lady among them is a Pharmacist.

He was a believer in Christ. He never lost hope in his Saviour Jesus Christ when he was sick.



Like St. Benedict “he desired to please God”.



Our only consolation is in the fact that “death for the Christian is not a disaster but a gateway to a better life with God”.



The Sun has set on his life on Earth but it is now Sunrise for eternity for him. It is a transition from the Church Militant to the Church Triumphant.



My brother Pharm Ohemeng Kyei,

Fare thee well;



Da Yie; Home asomdwiemu; Onyame mfa wo nsie!



Most Rev’d Prof Daniel Yinkah Sarfo



(Archbishop of IPG and Anglican Bishop of Kumasi)