UN 75th anniversary: A word to the Ghanaian, African and the world youth

UN is 75 years old

The world has seen a lot of positive changes in human development as the United Nations has been involved in preventing and putting an end to catastrophes against human lives and properties.

The United Nations came into full effect, thus beginning operations on October 24, 1945. This was after 50 governments met in San Francisco for a conference and began drafting a U.N. charter.



Ever since its inception in 1945, from a membership of 50 to 193 and two observer states, the U.N. has dealt strongly against issues concerning human development. Some of these include poverty, war, health, agriculture, peace and security. Countries are of better standing when the United Nations’ objectives are met. From Kosovo to Iran-Iraq war, from Congo to Angola, Somalia, Chad and many countries that have been plagued by war.



According to a UNICEF report in September, nearly 303 million children and young people are out of school due to conflict. And again 149 million children live in countries affected by war.



These are the children that suffer the most. With the above knowledge, one can tell the negative effect on the affected countries human, economic and social development. This in turn affects the region and the world at large.



The youth should stand for peace. The youth should stand for tolerance. The youth should stand for love. The awareness of dangers of war should be the number one priority of every youth of Ghana, Africa and the world at large.

As the United Nations celebrates its 75th anniversary, we urge everyone to hold in high esteem, the peace which our fallen heroes have sacrificed and our heritage. Let the youth avoid conflicts at all costs no matter our interests. Lives are important.



Long Live the United Nations (U.N)



Long Live the United Nations Associations (UNA’s)



Long Live the World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA’s)



Long Live the United Nations Youth Association—Ghana (UNYA-GH)

This article is written by:



Mr. Ivan Obeng Lartey – Shadow Youth Minister for Defence (UNYA-GH)



Miss. Rachel Agyemang – 1st Deputy Shadow Youth Minister for Defence (UNYA-GH)



Mr. Isaac Tetteh – 2nd Deputy Shadow Youth Minister for Defence (UNYA-GH)