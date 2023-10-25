Unfading Mahama: He is simply the best

Former President John Dramani Mahama

H.E. John Dramani Mahama is the first Ghanaian head of state to have been born after Ghana's independence.

He is largely considered as one of the Presidents who have contributed significantly to the infrastructure development of Ghana coming second after Ghana’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and the following are some proof of his legacies.



Health facilities:



The Expansion of Ridge Hospital in Accra, the construction of the Military Hospital in Kumasi, the expansion of the Police Hospital in Accra, expansion of the Police Hospital in Accra, Tamale Teaching Hospital Rehabilitation and Expansion Project, Ridge Hospital Expansion, construction of the University of Ghana Medical Centre, the construction NHIS Tamale Office, the construction of the Upper West Regional Hospital, construction of many Polyclinics and CHPS compounds, just to mention a few.



Factories:



Rehabilitation of Komenda Sugar Factory, Construction of Elmina Fish Processing Factory, Construction of CIMAF Cement Factory, Rehabilitation of GIHOC Shoe factory in Kumasi, etc.



Airports:

The Tamale Airport Rehabilitation and Upgrading Project, Kumasi Airport Expansion, the construction of Ho Airport, and the modernization of the Kotoka International Airport.



Roads:



The construction of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange, the construction of Aworshie Pokuase Road, The construction of the Takoradi Metropolitan Asphalt Roads, Yamoransa – Elubo Road Rehabilitation, the expansion and asphalting of all major roads in Accra, the construction of Burma Camp interchange and Giffard Roads, the construction of Teshie – Nungua Bush Road, the construction of Kumasi Roads and Drainage Expansion Project and many others.



Water:



The Mampong Water Supply Rehabilitation and Expansion Project, the Wa Water Supply Expansion Project, the Kibi 5-Town Water Treatment Plant, the Akwapim Water Project, the Teshie Desalination Water Plant Project, The Kpong Water Expansion Project, etc.



Energy:

The Pungu Solar Energy Project, The Atuabo Gas Plant, the extension of electricity to 22 communities in Tamale South, the extension of electricity to 54 Communities in Mampong, the Gye Nyame, and the Volta Basin oil blocks exploration projects, the successful implementation of the deregulation of petroleum products, the construction 225 MW power barge, the Ameri power project to increase electricity generation capacity, the Asogli Thermal expansion project, etc.



Markets:



The construction of Kajetia Market Complex in Kumasi, the Tamale Market Complex, the Kotokuraba Market in Cape Coast, New Abirem Market in the Eastern Region amongst others.



Education:



The Mahama-led administration procured and distributed over 500 vehicles to educational institutions including Senior High Schools, Universities, Colleges of Education, and Polytechnics.



In terms of School Infrastructure, a total of 1,856 out of 2,578 basic school projects were completed under the Schools Under Trees programme. The remaining were at various levels of completion when he left office. A number of teachers' bungalows, education offices, classroom blocks, and over 120 SHS E-blocks were completed. The construction of Millennium City Schools in Accra was also completed.

Under the Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD), the Mahama- led administration rehabilitated 345 KG classrooms, constructed 1,347 KG blocks and provided over 1,875 KG tables and chairs.



Agriculture:



The government of Mahama increased the number of rice and maize harvesting machinery by establishing agricultural mechanization service centers. Additionally, he constructed grain storage facilities and boreholes for agricultural purposes.



His achievements in the agriculture sector include the revival of cotton farming in the Northern part of Ghana.



President Mahama's government also rehabilitated several irrigation dams in the Greater Accra, Volta, Ashanti, and the then Brong Ahafo Regions.



Mahama increased the producer price of cocoa by over 60%. This and good agronomic practices resulted in the production of over 1 million tonnes of cocoa for the first time after over a century in production. Globally, cocoa farmers produce around five million tonnes of cocoa beans per year.

Other projects:



The Rehabilitation of Job 600 to house Parliamentarians, the Takoradi Port Expansion Project, Tema Port Expansion Project, the Takoradi Sea Defence Project, Jita Tokor and Ada Foah Sea Defence Projects, the construction of the Cape Coast Sports Stadium Complex, the construction of a multi-court building in Accra, Saglime Housing Project amongst many other projects.



For a president to achieve all these in one term in office is incredible, and this reminds me of portions of Tina Turner's song which says, you're simply the best, better than all the rest, and better than anyone.



Mahama is indeed unfadingly timeless. He is simply the best.