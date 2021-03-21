Unhelpful debate about 2021 budget

Osei-Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Minister Designate for Parliamentary Affairs

I have not yet commented on the 2021 Budget. What I have to say is not at all a criticism of any media house or show for that matter. I feel we are asking the wrong questions. We are so busy asking questions about line items in the budget. What we should be asking is: even if all the proposals in the budget are fully implemented, will this budget significantly change Ghana’s development fundamentals?

Do you see a clear visionary leadership provided by this budget? Given the development chasm between Ghana and the West, I am of the firm belief that every budget must be a mini Marshall Plan for Ghana, with the aim of making this country a developed nation.



The reason there is so much agitations about line items in the budget is that people don’t see any vision behind the budget. There is lack of bold visionary leadership personified in the budget. People are generally concerned about their future and the future of their families.



If people can’t see their lives improving over the long term as a result of the policies in the budget, they might as well demand whatever they can get now, within the budget period!

There are certain monetary and fiscal policies that Ghana can get away with to significantly change the fundamentals of our economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, why are those policies not reflected in the budget? Where is the visionary leadership that led to the development of Europe, Japan and South Korea following their respective destruction after wars?



Why are we so consumed by contents of a budget that won’t dramatically change the development direction of this country? Will Ghana’s development significantly change if we fully implement this budget and similar budgets over the full second term of President Akufo-Addo? Or, am I getting insane?