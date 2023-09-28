Urgent call for equitable healthcare access: KBTH must review increased cost of healthcare

The writer of the article

As a feminist, politician, and youth activist, I stand in solidarity with countless Ghanaians who are deeply concerned about the recent decision by Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) to increase healthcare costs for specific diseases, particularly the alarming increase in the cost of dialysis treatment for patients with non-functioning kidneys.

This decision has raised the financial burden on individuals afflicted with these conditions, a move that goes against the principles of equity and accessibility that our nation should uphold.



It's disheartening to witness the costs for treating some diseases at KBTH, including life-saving dialysis, skyrocket from GH¢380 to GH¢765. This abrupt hike has left many families, especially those with non-functioning kidneys, struggling to access the essential medical care they desperately need. Diseases do not discriminate based on income, gender, or age, and our healthcare system should reflect this fundamental truth.



While we recognize the need for financial sustainability in our healthcare institutions, we must remember that their primary mission is to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to all Ghanaians. Increasing the costs for treating diseases contradicts this mission and threatens to exclude those who are already marginalized, particularly patients with non-functioning kidneys who depend on dialysis for survival.



To address this issue, it is imperative to consider the relevant Fee and Charge Acts. The Fees (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2009 (Act 793), for instance, provides for the imposition and collection of fees, charges, and other related matters. These acts exist to ensure transparent and fair fee-setting processes in various government agencies, including healthcare institutions, emphasizing the importance of equity and affordability.



Furthermore, our healthcare institutions should remember their commitment to providing comprehensive health coverage. The decision to increase costs for certain diseases, especially dialysis, must be reconsidered, and wisdom should prevail in assessing the impact of this decision on vulnerable individuals, particularly women and youth.

As a feminist, I must emphasize that women often bear the brunt of healthcare expenses in many households. This increase in disease costs at KBTH, including the soaring dialysis fees, places an added burden on them, potentially limiting their access to essential medical services.



As a politician and youth activist, I urge KBTH to prioritize the welfare of the youth, who represent the future of our nation. We must ensure that young Ghanaians have access to affordable healthcare services to lead healthy and productive lives.



In conclusion, I call on Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) to review and reconsider this decision to increase the costs of treating specific diseases, especially the exorbitant dialysis charges. Instead, let us explore alternative solutions that ensure the financial sustainability of our healthcare institutions without compromising the accessibility and affordability of healthcare, especially for patients with non-functioning kidneys who rely on dialysis for their very lives.



Our nation's health and well-being depend on it, and as feminists, politicians, and youth activists, we will continue to advocate for equitable healthcare access for all Ghanaians.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards