Utilizing games to foster STEM education

The use of games to improve STEM education

Education has undergone a significant transformation in recent years to meet the evolving demands of our world. STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) emerged as an approach to address these demands, yet it initially overlooked the role of arts.

Now, art has been incorporated to create STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics). This framework has gained prominence, enriching the educational landscape in many countries and institutions as they strive to remain competitive in today's educational landscape.



Rethinking traditional teaching for STEM education:



The larger question we face is whether traditional teaching methods are still the best way to impart STEM knowledge. With the changing educational landscape, there's a growing need to explore alternative approaches, such as the potential use of games, to effectively educate the children of today.



When it comes to acquiring games for your child, parents often grapple with doubts. We tend to view games as distracting and something to be avoided, but perhaps it's time to reassess their role in our children's development.



Games to consider for enhancing learning:

Some of these games can serve as valuable educational tools, even within school extra-curricular activities. Consider table tennis, for instance. Did you know it can be used to teach concepts of gravitational force? Robot Turtle, a programming board game, introduces kids to technology in an easy and fun way.



Jenga game also taps into a child's intuitive engineering abilities. Scrabble



enhances English language skills including spelling and vocabulary expansion, and Shut the Box can make math engaging



.



According to the Derek Bok Center for Teaching and Learning at Harvard University, games excel at conveying complex concepts that are challenging to explain through text or images.

Among the subjects students often fear are math and science due to their perceived complexity.



However, certain games have the potential to alleviate this problem.



Implementation and expansion:



The Ghana Education Service (GES) has initiated a project to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education in Junior High Schools.



Extending this approach to the primary level through educational games could prove valuable. However, GES needs to incorporate Art, which complements and enriches science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

These games not only enhance problem-solving skills but also nurture creativity and broaden horizons. Deliberate investment in child development through games can equip young learners to better understand and navigate the world. Children are naturally drawn to games and eager to explore, making them an invaluable educational tool in our evolving educational landscape.



Educational researchers should explore games that contribute to STEAM-based child development. Teachers and parents should reconsider their stance on these well-designed games and actively engage their children in them.



Learning should be enjoyable, not a chore. A happy child at school is enthusiastic, engaged, and eager to learn. Through games, children become competitive and, in the process, acquire valuable knowledge and skills.