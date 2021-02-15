Valentine/National chocolate day and the NEIP agenda for entrepreneurial development

Director of Monitoring & Evaluation, NEIP, Joseph Mackay Kumah

Over the years and accordingly, as history has taught us, 14th February, is known as the Feast of Valentine. History associates this day to the celebration of love and affection.

In modern-day Ghana, this day has largely become known as the National Chocolate Day. Thus, it is a day for the promotion of Ghana's rich cocoa products with greater emphasis on Chocolate.



The history of Valentine's day vis-à-vis Ghana's celebration of chocolate day concludes on a significant theme of love sharing and the expression of profound affection towards other people. Accordingly, today is all about; Love & Affection.



Having worked as the Director of Monitoring & Evaluation at the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Plan (NEIP) for the past four years, showing love and affection towards the youth entrepreneurs who come to NEIP for entrepreneurial financial support have been my greatest interest. I am confident that for these NEIP-supported Entrepreneurs who I've had personal contact within my monitoring and evaluation duties, there will always be a story of brotherly love to share.

The love, affection and utmost respect I continually showed to them was the only option I could have offered in my capacity as a servant serving in their interest and being paid to serve in their interest as such.



As the immediate past NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Sene West Constituency, I replicated this same love, affection and respect for the people regardless of one's political affiliation, position in society and age (whether the person was eligible to vote or not). It was a love for all hatred for none movement. I still hold onto same.



NEIP's interest, cleaved to the supreme objective of its creation is to be a grooming grounds for young entrepreneurs and providing financial support (seed capital) to business innovations. On a day like this, we remind ourselves that even as we show love and affection, let us keep in mind that NEIP is still giving financial support to entrepreneurs and innovators who are financially incapacitated.