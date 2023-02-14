Valentine's Day pressure: A threat to young Ghanaian girls well-being by Juliana Ama Kplorfia Executive Director Girls Excellence Movement-GEM

Girls Excellence Movement

Valentine's Day, an occasion celebrated globally as a symbol of love and affection, can become a source of intense pressure for many young girls in Ghana. Peer pressure and unrealistic expectations perpetuated by the media pose significant challenges for these girls.

Studies have shown that peer pressure is a major contributor to negative behaviors among young people in Ghana (Adewuya, Ola, & Aloba, 2007). According to research published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, this pressure to conform to societal norms can result in increased stress, anxiety, and depression.



Also the monthly Inspiration-On-Wheels outreach program by the Girls Excellence Movement-GEM, we have so many heartbreaking stories.



Moreover, a study by the University of Ghana found that the pressure to celebrate Valentine's Day in a specific way can have particularly damaging effects on young girls (University of Ghana, 2021). The media often depicts the holiday as requiring expensive gifts, elaborate meals, and over-the-top romantic gestures. This can place a burden on girls and lead to stress and anxiety or terrible compromises.



To combat these harmful trends, parents, educators, and the media must educate young girls about the unrealistic expectations surrounding Valentine's Day. Girls should be encouraged to celebrate the day in meaningful and affordable ways, rather than succumbing to peer pressure to conform to societal norms.



Here are four tips for young girls to safely celebrate Valentine's Day

Communicate



Focus on communication and understanding your boyfriend, rather than gifts and expensive gestures. Spend time talking and getting to know each other more deeply.



Consider Alternative, Affordable Celebrations



Choose alternative and affordable ways to celebrate, such as cooking a special meal at home, having a date at the nearest library, taking a walk in nature, or watching a movie together, instead of buying expensive gifts.



Set Boundaries and Resist Peer Pressure

Set personal boundaries and resist peer pressure. Don't feel obligated to conform to societal norms or follow the expectations of your peers. It is okay to be different. It is okay not to conform. And its okay as well, if you don't get any gift. And if you get a gift, a simple "thank you" is enough. You don't have to kiss if you want to, just because he got you a gift.



Prioritize Self-Care



Take the time to focus on self-care and prioritize your well-being on Valentine's Day. This can include activities like reading a book, taking a relaxing bath, or engaging in a hobby that you enjoy.



In conclusion, the pressures of Valentine's Day and peer pressure can have severe impacts on the well-being of young Ghanaian girls (Kwawukume, Bekoe, & Akweongo, 2013; Kyei-Frimpong, 2020). It is essential for us all to raise awareness and provide education and support to help these girls make informed decisions and resist the pressures they face.