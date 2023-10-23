Wake-up call for the National Democratic Congress: Combating complacency and championing change

Siddique Abubakar Suleiman

In the face of ongoing corruption scandals and a lack of trust in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC) must rise above complacency and re-energize our party to save the country from descending into an abyss. By highlighting our past achievements, alternative economic solutions, and the NPP’s failed promises, we should (NDC )should present ourselves as a far better option for the electorate, calling for a renewed commitment to change and progress.

Ongoing Corruption Scandals:



The Agyapa deal, PDS scandal, and Cecilia Dapaah issue are just a few examples of the corruption that has engulfed the ruling NPP. These scandals underscore the urgent need for us (NDC )to seize the opportunity to expose the NPP’s lack of accountability and integrity. By actively addressing these issues, we the NDC can demonstrate our commitment to fighting corruption and restoring trust in the political system.



Re-energizing the Party:



To combat complacency, the NDC must engage everyone from the branch level to the national level. It is crucial to create a sense of unity, purpose, and inclusivity within the party. By empowering members and supporters, encouraging their participation, and valuing their opinions, the NDC can harness the collective strength and energy needed to drive positive change.



Highlighting Past Records:

We should proudly trumpet our past records of achievements, showcasing our successes in governance. By reminding the electorate of the positive impact we made during their tenure, such as infrastructure development, social welfare programs, and economic growth, the NDC can instill confidence in their ability to lead and govern effectively.



Alternative Economic Solutions:



In addition to highlighting our past successes, we ( NDC )must present alternative economic solutions to address the country’s challenges. By offering well-thought-out policies and innovative approaches, the NDC can demonstrate our commitment to improving the economy and the lives of ordinary citizens. This will help differentiate us from the NPP and provide voters with a compelling reason to choose the NDC as a better alternative.



Exposing Failed Promises and Arrogant Posture:



The NDC should not shy away from exposing the NPP’s failed promises and their perceived arrogant posture to power. By holding the ruling party accountable for their unfulfilled commitments, we should highlight the need for a change in this GOD forsaking leadership, corrupt incompetent government led by Nana Addo and Bawumia . This approach will resonate with voters who are disillusioned by broken promises and seek a party that genuinely listens to their concerns and works towards their betterment.

Conclusion:



The complacency of the National democratic congress to win 2024 elections can be detrimental to the progress and well-being of Ghana. Let’s seize the opportunity to re-energize our party, engaging everyone from the grassroots to the national level.



By highlighting our past achievements, presenting alternative economic solutions, and exposing the NPP’s failed promises and arrogant posture, we (NDC) should position ourselves as a far better option for the electorate.



It is through a renewed commitment to change, progress, and inclusivity that the NDC can pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for Ghana.



Long live Ghana Long live the NDC We are poised for power.