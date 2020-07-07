Opinions

Want to improve your child's handwriting?

The fact that your child may not enjoy writing does not mean they can’t write or that they won’t learn how to write well. For these kids, it’s important we do all we can to help them at least learn how to write to the best of their ability.

Don’t let bad writing steal your child’s motivation, his joy of learning, and his self-esteem.



Use these techniques and help your child from improve his/her handwriting:



Encourage the child to draw and to discuss her drawings



Ask your child questions about her drawings such as, "What is the boy doing?", "Does the house look like ours?", "Can you tell a story about this picture?"



Show an interest in, and ask questions about, the things your child says, draws and may try to write.

Ask your child to tell you simple stories as you write them down



Copy the story as your child tells it, without making changes. Ask her to clarify anything you don't understand.



Encourage your child to write her name



Practice writing her name with her, and point out the letters in her name when you see them in other places (on signs, in stores, etc.). She may start by only writing the first few letters of her name, but soon the rest will follow.



Use games

There are numerous games and puzzles that help children with spelling while increasing their vocabulary. Some of these may include crossword puzzles, word games, anagrams, and cryptograms designed especially for children. Flashcards are fun to use too, and they're easy to make at home.



Turn your child's writing into books



Paste her drawings and writings on pieces of construction paper. For each book, make a cover out of heavier paper or cardboard, and add special art, a title, and her name as the author. Punch holes in the pages and cover, and bind the book together with yarn or ribbon.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.