Warning to EC & other officials

Victor Smith is a Ghanaian diplomat and politician

Corrupt practices( including disappearance of BVDs, registration and voting day malpractices) could endanger your lives - Victor Smith to EC and other officials:

My candid advice to EC and other officials, including the security agencies who will supervise or preside over the 2024 General Elections is that they should DESIT from engaging in any unscrupulous conduct or be tempted to take money or any form of inducements to act inappropriately, before and during the Dec 7th, 2024 elections else they could be exposing themselves to extreme danger.



The good people of Ghana have suffered enough under the poor administration of the current NPP Government; there is so much anger and frustration in the country and so let us play it fair and let Ghanaians have their preferred leaders and it is only then, that we can have peace & sustainable progress in our country. We cannot afford to plunge this great nation into a mess.



Recent evidence has exposed some corrupt officials engaging in unpleasant & unacceptable conduct during some by-elections.

The little inducement or bribe that you take today to tamper with the elections, in any form, may be your last.



Do the right things and be part of the better Ghana, going forward.