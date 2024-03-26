Warning to Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang against divisive elements

Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

As the National Democratic Congress gears up for the upcoming election, the nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the party's running mate has been met with widespread enthusiasm and optimism.

However, amidst the excitement surrounding Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's nomination, it is crucial to remain vigilant and mindful of the potential pitfalls that lie ahead. In particular, there exists a deliberate attempt by certain groups within the party to sow discord and division, often at the expense of the party's unity and electoral prospects.



These groups, known for their history of causing disaffection and disrespecting the party's founder, Jerry John Rawlings, have been a source of internal strife and external criticism. Their divisive tactics have, in the past, contributed to the party's electoral losses and undermined its credibility among voters.



As Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang embarks on her campaign journey, it is imperative that she remains vigilant and discerning in her associations. While it may be tempting to align herself with certain factions within the party for political expediency, she must resist the urge to compromise on the principles of unity and inclusivity that define the NDC.

Aligning herself with divisive elements within the party not only risks alienating key segments of the electorate but also undermines her credibility as a unifying figure and a champion of progressive values. The NDC's success in the upcoming election hinges on its ability to appeal to floating voters and undecided voters, many of whom are looking for a party that embodies unity, integrity, and forward-thinking leadership.



Therefore, I urge Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to exercise caution and discernment in her campaign strategy, steering clear of divisive elements and focusing instead on building bridges and forging alliances that unite rather than divide. By positioning herself as a unifying force within the party, she can win the trust and support of floating voters and lead the NDC to victory in the upcoming election.



Let us heed this cautionary note and work together to build a stronger, more inclusive NDC that reflects the hopes and aspirations of all Ghanaians.