Warning to the President and Minister of Education!!!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Hear us, Mr President and Minister of Education! We're not appealing to you, and we're not begging you, but we're DEMANDING that you do the right thing, right now!!

For far too long, there's been a calculated, systematic, deliberate and demonic attempt to obliterate the Ga language and replace it with Twi on Ga lands, and this nonsense has got to stop and must stop today!



You have brought Akan teachers to teach our children your language, but who told you we don't have our own language? And you have taken Ga teachers away from Ga lands to other regions, so that our children could not learn their own language but to learn Twi instead?? We say, "Shame on you!" You will never succeed, because we are Ga!!



Hear us, Nana Akuffo Addo and Opoku Prempeh!! Admittedly, this satanic policy of the government and the ministry of education has been going on long before your administration. But are you aware? And if so, what have you done about it in the last four years of your administration? You're either part of this nonsensical and diabolic policy or you're not!



The reason there's so much turmoil in many African nations is because of nonsensical and diabolic policies like this, where one ethnic group attempts to suppress and make themselves lords over other groups, but we the Ga people will not allow this nonsense to continue, and we make the following demands:



WE DEMAND THE IMMEDIATE WITHDRAWAL OF ALL AKAN TEACHERS FROM GA LANDS! Let them go back to their regions to teach their people Akan!

WE DEMAND THAT GA TEACHERS BE IMMEDIATELY TRANSFERRED BACK TO GA LANDS TO INSTRUCT OUR PEOPLE IN GA!



WE WANT YOU TO UNDERSTAND THAT WE DON'T NEED TO LEARN YOUR LANGUAGE, BECAUSE WE HAVE OUR OWN!



This satanic plan to obliterate the Ga language and to make Twi the main language will not happen! We reject it and everyone involved!!



A word to the wise is enough!!



Writing for, and on behalf of Concerned Citizens of the Ga State